FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity, or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.

Crime data from the Idaho State Police tells a similar story. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, both violent crime and hate crimes increased significantly in Idaho, consistent with national trends. In 2021, like 2020, the number of reported hate crimes is more than double what agencies reported in 2019.

Josh Hurwit is the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. In addition to prosecuting federal hate crimes, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho is responsible for prosecuting all other types of federal crimes in Idaho, including civil rights violations, violent crimes, drug trafficking offenses, human trafficking offenses, child exploitation cases, environmental crimes, and fraud offenses.

