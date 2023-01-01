Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dec. 12 marked a significant milestone in the Sheriff’s Office and Canyon County. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted on a resolution to adopt and implement an entirely new formal pay schedule for sworn Sheriff’s Office personnel. Under this new system, Canyon County Sheriff’s Deputies will achieve their maximum earnings within eleven years under a specified annual step system.

The implementation of this program solves a decades-old problem within the Sheriff’s Office. Canyon County has always been one of the only law enforcement agencies in the Treasure Valley that didn’t have a formal step-scale pay schedule. As a result, compensation for sworn personnel lagged far behind our neighboring agencies. Fortunately, the BOCC took action this summer to address our longstanding compensation issues by hiring a Wage and Benefits Compensation Analyst to undertake a study of compensation for all county positions.

Kieran Donahue is currently serving his third term as Canyon County Sheriff. He also serves as the 2nd Vice President of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments