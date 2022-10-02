For the past 35 years, my family and I have called Washington, Oregon, and Idaho home. We are deeply familiar with the Northwest, having hiked, camped, fished, and explored this region. This semi-retired high school design technology teacher is one of your constituents.
The four dams on the Snake River are a vexing problem for you politically, for the citizens involved, and for the wild salmon. There appears to be no easy answer and yet I feel compelled to share an idea for a potential way forward.
I have read Congressman Simpson’s well-thought-through, extensive and bold proposal for the removal of these dams to allow the Snake to flow freely again, and the benefits to saving the wild salmon runs. Yet, politics, economics, and the enormous price tag that Representative Simpson estimated has turned people off to his idea. President Biden’s infrastructure bill has partial funding for doing something to help alleviate this issue. The opportunity presented here must make an impact on this problem, and can not be just a bandaid for future generations.
I believe that the answer could lie in history with the lowly water wheel. These ancient devices used by cultures throughout the world for energy, coupled with modern design and technology, could provide an answer for all stakeholders. I have looked at the four dams from the pictures available to the public and I can see that this conceptual idea may have merit.
My thought is to leave the generating power portion of the dam intact and partially remove the balance of the dam to allow for the free flow of water. As needed, the electrical generators could be modified, creating a type of ‘water wheel’ allowing the hydropower of the rivers to continue to supply the needed energy to the Northwest electrical grid. Engineered channels could be installed to direct water to the generators. I would estimate that there could be a 25% savings on the demolition of each dam resulting in a $355M savings for the entire project.
The open free-flowing portion of the river would allow the salmon to migrate upriver without any challenges or hindrances. Washington State has seen how quickly nature rebounds when the Elwha dam was removed. I believe the Snake River environment would do the same. Commerce could also piggyback on the free-flowing portion of the river.
The sequencing of the removal would start with Ice Harbor Dam progressing up to Lower Granite Dam. This sequencing would allow for the management of the slack water and silt that would be released with the partial demolition of the dams.
We need to act now. All the components are there: infrastructure, money, design talent. What is missing is the political guts to make this happen. This conceptual idea could be a clean compromise between the opposing camps on this project. I feel the return on investment could be beneficial to so many of your constituents, the economy, and ultimately the salmon. It would also meet Mr. Simpson’s personal goal of seeing large numbers of salmon return to Red Fish Lake.
Guy Falconer is a semi-retired design technology high school teacher at Sage International School of Boise. Prior to teaching, spent 25 years as a construction manager for a large commercial building contractor on the West coast.