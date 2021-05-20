Editor's note: This is the first installment of weekly submissions from the Idaho Republican Party.
The American Dream and the American success story are rooted in conservative principles. I know because my life’s story is an example of how living by these principles, along with hard work and determination, leads to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness guaranteed to all of us.
As a boy, I remember living in a tent. I can only imagine the anxiety my parents felt as they struggled to provide for us. One day, our family was driving around in the hot sun. We were out of money and out of food, and my dad was looking for day work. Then, we came across a truck full of large rocks, and after my dad negotiated with the man, we watched for hours as he unloaded the boulders with his bare hands. When he came back to the car, his hands were bleeding, and he had earned ten dollars. I learned a work ethic from my father that has blessed me to this day; we were hungry, we needed money, so he went to work.
I don’t share this story for sympathy or pity. In fact, my story is not that unusual. There are many who can share similar experiences themselves or from their parents or grandparents. This is the story of America. A story of embracing free enterprise, taking risks, and overcoming challenges.
As a young man, I would see others living a lifestyle that I wanted, but I had no idea how to achieve it. One day, I asked my mother: how could I attain that standard of living? My mother didn’t know how to respond.
In 1980, I was a 21-year-old newlywed. While visiting a friend, a TV commercial promoting Ronald Reagan for President ran on the screen. After watching, I responded, “I am not voting for Reagan. He wants to cut government programs.” My friend’s father looked up from his newspaper and asked, “Where do you think the money for those programs comes from?” “From the government” I responded. He answered back, “Well, where do you think the government gets its money?” I had no idea. No one had ever explained that to me.
For the next two hours, I learned about the proper role of government, personal responsibility, the American dream, and how every American can pursue it. I left that house a die-in-the wool Republican, and I’ve never looked back. Today, we live in a country where too many have forgotten what the American dream really is and how to pursue it.
In this weekly column, we will be exploring the principles and values that have made America the greatest country in the history of the world. A country that has lifted more people from poverty to middle-class and from middle-class to prosperity than any other country in the world. Americans represent less than five percent of the world’s population, yet rank’s number one in the world in charitable giving to those in need, according to the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). We live in a country endowed by God, founded on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but unfortunately, we live in a day and time where too many Americans need to be reminded of the greatness of this land we call home.
We will explore policies, laws, programs and regulations, and the consequences of each. We will discuss the values of family, faith, and freedom. These are the foundation of a great society. All three are critical and should you ignore even one, the other two suffer. They are critical pillars of a fair, prosperous, industrious, charitable, and self-reliant society.