Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Every year during Open Enrollment, over 80,000 Idahoans shop and purchase affordable health insurance on the state health insurance exchange known as Your Health Idaho (YHI). Eighty five percent of them receive a tax credit that under certain circumstances covers the entire cost of the health insurance premium. Unfortunately, a “glitch” in the program left some families out. Here’s the good news, the so-called “family glitch” has been fixed.

The Idahoans who are affected by the glitch are hard working families who are offered health insurance through their employer. But in some circumstances, the premiums for the whole family are too high, and so these families chose not to take up the employer coverage for spouses and dependents. It’s a choice that too many American families are forced to make: food and housing before health care. Now, help is on the way.

Margaret Henbest serves as chair of the Governance Committee at Your Health Idaho. She is a retired pediatric nurse practitioner and former state representative.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments