Every year during Open Enrollment, over 80,000 Idahoans shop and purchase affordable health insurance on the state health insurance exchange known as Your Health Idaho (YHI). Eighty five percent of them receive a tax credit that under certain circumstances covers the entire cost of the health insurance premium. Unfortunately, a “glitch” in the program left some families out. Here’s the good news, the so-called “family glitch” has been fixed.
The Idahoans who are affected by the glitch are hard working families who are offered health insurance through their employer. But in some circumstances, the premiums for the whole family are too high, and so these families chose not to take up the employer coverage for spouses and dependents. It’s a choice that too many American families are forced to make: food and housing before health care. Now, help is on the way.
If this sounds like you, or someone you know, I encourage you to go on the YHI website and shop for coverage. Even if you have not been qualified for a tax credit in the past, this year is different and you should give it a try. The team at YHI has been working diligently to make the shopping experience efficient and easy. On average, customers are on the website for less than 20 minutes, and thanks to some recent technology upgrades, the determination is seamless. A whopping 8 out of 10 Idahoans this year would recommend the site to their friends and family.
To make the process easier, have the following information on hand for all household members applying for coverage – legal names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, IRS tax returns for previous years, employer and income information (i.e., W-2s, pay stubs), current health insurance policy information.
Fill out the application to apply for a tax credit and insurance at the same time. You’ll find out in minutes if you qualify and can then shop and enroll in a plan.
No one plans on getting sick, and at some point, everyone needs medical care. Health insurance can help you focus on what’s important like getting better or taking care of your loved ones.
The time is now. Don’t wait, Open Enrollment ends Thursday, Dec. 15.
Margaret Henbest serves as chair of the Governance Committee at Your Health Idaho. She is a retired pediatric nurse practitioner and former state representative.