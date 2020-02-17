As the co-founder of a female-majority law firm, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible contributions Idaho women make to our business and our clients. I learned early, from the example set my own mom, Dr. Leanne Rousseau, that nobody works harder than a working mother.
But despite the contributions of Idaho women, they don’t always get the respect they deserve when it comes to basic dignity in the workplace, or the state and local policies advanced, or in some cases, sadly, the leaders we elect.
As the Idaho legislature progresses, I hope my former colleagues will keep in mind the important role that women play at all levels of our economy and support policies that respect and honor women. Even though 51 percent of Idaho women are considered “key breadwinners” in their families, they face systemic disadvantages.
Nationally, fewer than 29 percent of business executives are female, and out of Fortune 500 CEOs, just 33 are women. That’s a shame, because according to the 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses report, 42 percent of businesses nationally are now owned by women. Idaho and Nevada tied last year for the greatest increase in economic clout of these businesses, and Idaho ranked third for the number of new jobs created by women.
Rep. Wendy Horman is the House Vice-Chair of the powerful JFAC committee responsible for setting the state’s budget. She says Idaho can be proud of our history of women’s suffrage as the fourth state to grant women the right to vote.
“Idahoans elected a female legislator before women could vote,” she said. Horman noted that the percentage of women in the state Legislature is at a historically high 32.4 percent, placing Idaho 15th in nation for most number of women serving in the legislature.
In commemorating Women’s Equality Day last August 26th, the Idaho Falls Post Register noted that Idaho ranked 49th out of 50 states for women’s equality, according to a survey by WalletHub. The survey examined World Economic Forum data around the number of hours worked, promotions received, and the gender pay gap, and other factors. One reason has to do with the lack of publicly supported early childhood education.
“Idaho consistently has one of the lowest rates of preschool participation in the nation,” said now-Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise). “Early care and education aren’t just good for children — they are work supports that allow parents the greater freedom to pursue the training and careers that will generate a family-sustaining wage.”
Rep. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise), a Boise State Professor and longtime advocate, noted in the same article that the legacy of sexism (and racism) can’t be undone without policy change. That’s something that shouldn’t just be on the lips of Idaho’s few Democrats. I hope this session, we’ll see more Republicans, especially men, advocating for policies that benefit Idaho’s women.
Governor Brad Little recently led by example in issuing an executive order to extend paid parental leave to state employees. More men who hold office need to support family-friendly policies.
One of the best ways to change policy is to change the people who are making it. More men should be mentoring women who want to run, or women who haven’t considered running but who would bring integrity, intelligence, and tenacity to elected office. Women comprise just over 31 percent of the Idaho Legislature, higher than the national average, but a far cry from the 51 percent women make up our population. That won’t change until the leadership pipeline does. Men have an important role to play in equalizing who is sitting on the bench, waiting for her turn to bat. Men need to be asking women to apply for local government boards, and encouraging them to run for office at all levels.
Idaho business leaders can set a powerful example for the Legislature by implementing policies that ensure women are equally to male colleagues doing the same job, and by investing in paid parental leave. Last fall, my small but fast-growing law firm invested in 12 weeks of 100 percent paid parental leave last fall. Unfortunately, in Idaho, 71 percent of workers aren’t eligible even for unpaid leave under FMLA. I hope someday, 12 weeks at 100 percent of pay will be the standard for all working Idahoans, not the exception.