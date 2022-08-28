Dudley Ward

I see that Gov. Brad Little has called a special session to address what to do with the $2 billion surplus. Instead of reducing the tax bracket again for the top earners (we already reduced the top bracket from 7.4% in 2015 to 6.5% in 2021) let’s really address some problems in Idaho that this money would fix.

Idaho is dead last in spending per student at $8,376 per student vs. the national average of $14, 360 per student. It is no wonder that our academic performance rating is 42nd in the USA. Also let’s reduce the cost of a college and/or trade-school education. The long-term money it generates will outweigh the cost.

Dudley Ward graduated Vallivue High School, New York University/Idaho State University. He was employed by Ore-Ida Foods, H.J. Heinz and retired as Simplot director of purchasing.

