I see that Gov. Brad Little has called a special session to address what to do with the $2 billion surplus. Instead of reducing the tax bracket again for the top earners (we already reduced the top bracket from 7.4% in 2015 to 6.5% in 2021) let’s really address some problems in Idaho that this money would fix.
Idaho is dead last in spending per student at $8,376 per student vs. the national average of $14, 360 per student. It is no wonder that our academic performance rating is 42nd in the USA. Also let’s reduce the cost of a college and/or trade-school education. The long-term money it generates will outweigh the cost.
Build a freeway by-pass from Mountain Home to Ontario to relieve local traffic from Boise to Caldwell before it is too late Anybody who drives on our roads knows that it is needed right now.
Build more Greenbelt bike paths along all our rivers starting with converting the railroad tracks between Horseshoe Bend and Cascade into a bike/cross-country skiing path. The future generations will thank us ... as we thank the progressive thinkers that created the Boise River Greenbelt System.
Reroute north/south traffic through Sweet/Ola/ Indian Valley and make it four lanes This will help relieve the current Highway 55 congestion and help plan for the future growth of the state.
Subsidize residential solar power generation and put solar power systems on every school and public building. It helps the environment and reduces future costs for the taxpayers.
As a lifetime Idahoan, let’s surprise ourselves and really take action for the future ... in the present.
Dudley Ward graduated Vallivue High School, New York University/Idaho State University. He was employed by Ore-Ida Foods, H.J. Heinz and retired as Simplot director of purchasing.