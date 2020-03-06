As a physician at Planned Parenthood, I often hear the same phrase from my patients:
“My primary care office couldn’t do this procedure, so I came here.”
Most recently, I heard this from a patient who needed a uterine aspiration for a miscarriage she’d recently experienced. Her primary care doctor referred her to Planned Parenthood for the procedure, and she told me she gladly came because she trusted us and felt confident she’d receive “compassionate and safe care.”
Another patient came to me for a cancer screening through Idaho Women’s Health Check, a program sponsored by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that aims to lift Idaho out of its 50th place rank in the country for cervical cancer screenings. We gave the patient the appropriate tests which led to a diagnosis of cervical cancer, and we were able to refer her to begin treatment immediately. Thanks to this early detection, this patient’s chances of living a long life are statistically much higher.
Most of the patients I see at the clinic come to Planned Parenthood for contraceptives and preventive wellness care, often noting that they cannot receive care at their primary care office or prefer to be seen in our health centers. There are a variety of reasons for this, but it is their choice. Perhaps they want the leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care to see them, or they live in a small community where they prefer more confidentiality. Perhaps they prefer to receive reproductive health care options from medical personnel who they know will not be judgmental or try to push them in a direction they are uncertain about at the time. Perhaps they have done their research and know that we provide affordable care without judgement.
And yet, Idaho — a state that prides itself on support for free market decisions and individual autonomy — is launching another attack to strip Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funds for health care services, and continuing a pattern of government overreach. To be clear, this will not affect abortions, as it is already prohibited to use public funds for abortions. This will instead only affect preventive health care and education to prevent unintended pregnancy, access to birth control, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, family planning services, cancer screenings, and routine health care. This is not change the abortion rates in Idaho, it will make basic preventive health care inaccessible, which could lead to a public health crisis.
This proposal is an obvious attack against Planned Parenthood and everything we stand for. Its sole purpose is to eliminate Planned Parenthood as an option for Idahoans.
Let people decide where they want care and when. We trust patients and families to decide for themselves what health care they want and where they want it, and we don’t need elected officials getting in the way.