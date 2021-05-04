Ambiguous is an excellent term to describe not only the state of Idaho’s Legislature, but the state of our nation. We need desperately to clearly define our present obscure pathway to the future, or this once great nation built with the blood of true patriots will fall as did Rome. Our “V” for Victory, America so proudly displayed, now must represent Verity also and our elected must represent the people, not the parties or corporations.
The 2021 session of Idaho’s legislature reflects the true concern of our national turmoil while exposing how little lawmakers actually represent the voters. The Senate and House rules basically mute the public voices by allowing the chairmen of the committees to table any bill that comes before them.
This year for the second year, bills to cure the No. 1 issue, residential property tax, have been blocked, while bills to reduce commercial and agriculture property tax have been promoted.
Bills to limit funding to our schools due to concerns about instruction of social and racial justice, which has permeated U.S. colleges and universities, are still being argued, and restrictions are being considered for our preschool and K-12 schools to prevent instruction concerning this issue.
This reflects the national unrest of criminal rioting, destruction of national monuments, personal property and history as a tolerated racial and social justice movement that we Americans caused and are guilty of by birth alone. This is viewed as an attempt to impose a socialistic form of government in the U.S. as it clearly utilizes well-known tactics of the Communist movement.
We are disheartened that the true history of communism and the Civil War are not being fully taught within our schools.
Mostly, this session our legislators attempted to usurp the gubernatorial powers granted by our state constitution as unwarranted curtailment of personal freedom, ensuring years of litigation. They basically prevented any type of voter initiative in the future, when they possessed the power during a following session to rescind any initiative — as they did when the 1994 initiative passed to impose term limits was repealed by the legislature in 2002.
This failure of the legislature to represent the voters is a party issue concerning campaign financing, which should be controlled and limited to the district of the political office. As it is now, 90% of the campaign funds come from business or distributed from the party, not the people they represent. To rectify this misrepresentation of the Idaho electorate, citizens committees should be formed within each legislative district to collectively interview candidates and monthly instruct your legislators on the issues of their concern.