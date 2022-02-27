Mark Twain once told the story of a Missouri community that planned to close its public schools because they were “too expensive.” But then, he said, “an old farmer spoke up and said if they stopped the schools, they would not be saving anything, because every time a school has closed a jail had to be built.”
The moral of the story? “Out of public schools grows the greatness of a nation,” Twain said.
Idaho’s founding fathers obviously shared Twain’s view because they enshrined our public schools in the Idaho Constitution’s Article IX, Section 1: “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
But today many legislators are undermining the Idaho Constitution by financially starving our schools, hamstringing them, or even trying to abolish them. The result is Idaho ranks dead last or near the bottom among states when it comes to support for public education.
Even the Idaho Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that the Legislature had violated Article IX, Section 1 of the Constitution by failing to provide adequate funding for public school facilities. But for the past 17 years Idaho’s elected officials have done nothing about it.
Many of today’s legislators and special interest groups hide behind the ruse of “parental choice” or “failing public schools” to advance voucher scholarship bills that would provide taxpayers’ funding for private and religious schools. The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman doesn’t even disguise his goal of abolishing what he calls “government schools.”
And legislators are listening.
House Bill 669 would provide tuition for private schools and, by extension, religious schools. Another bill, Senate Bill 1255, which received final approval Wednesday, could lead to vouchers, even though under the current State Board of Education the chances “seem remote,” according to the Attorney General’s Office. But we must remember that Boards of Education change under new governors.
Another sign that legislators ignore the Constitution’s mandate to support public schools is House Bill 512, which prevents school districts from going to the voters for 11 months if a school facilities bond fails to receive two-thirds approval by voters. School districts often ask voters to reconsider within months when the vote is close, and voters usually oblige.
HB512 adds insult to injury because the state provides little financial support for school facilities, and Idaho is one of the few states that requires a two-thirds majority to build schools. Also, the Legislature has repeatedly turned down impact fees where growth can help pay for new schools. The 11-month restriction will make it even harder to build a school.
Meanwhile a recent study by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations said that 60% of school leaders surveyed said their buildings are in “poor” or only “fair” condition. Yet there has been no discussion in the Legislature about addressing this problem.
In other words, when it comes to public schools the Legislature is like someone who sees a burning house and pours gasoline on the fire instead of water.
Twain made another astute observation: “Man is the only animal that blushes – or needs to.” If he were around today, we wonder if Twain might also say that many members of the Idaho Legislature have a reason to blush because of how they treat our public schools. Not to mention the Idaho Constitution.