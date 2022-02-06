Legislative sign-off on Idaho K-12 content standards, descriptions of what students should be able to do and know at each grade, is officially broken.
We now enter the second decade of this endless war with the chair of the House Education Committee committed to one bill to eliminate content standards in English, math, and science and another to illegally force the State Board’s approval of the most recent politicized attempts to needlessly rewrite these standards. And Chairman Clow, without irony, states that, “We need to give consistency and stability to our content standards-all of them-so schools don’t have to worry about what’s coming or going.” Yes, War is Peace.
Rule of law matters. There is a defined process for reviewing content standards adopted by the state every six years on a rotating basis that includes expert analysis, public hearings, yet these lawless legislators have repeatedly failed to follow this legal process in order to censor the standards.
These radicals insisted on a review of English and math in 2015 two years early and another in 2020, including science in the dragnet. Most recently, cranking down the coercion, they insisted on inserting partisan "minders" in each group who could ensure compliance with the aims of the far-right censors, mimicking the Chinese Communist Party’s current method for "reeducation" of the Uighurs. One "minder" in a science group claimed gravity was not real. Perhaps they fell on their head and had a sudden epiphany. Gravity made the cut. As the current mark-out science standards document shows on the Idaho State Department of Education site, the aim was again to remove any discussion of human impacts and climate change. Amazing. They solved the catastrophic threat of climate change by pretending it doesn’t exist. So easy.
What’s not so easy is paying for remaking the high quality assessments aligned with these three sets of standards which could no longer be used — in the ballpark of $200,000,000. What’s not so easy is paying the catastrophic education cost of dislocation and chaos as students, parents and educators are whipsawed back and forth due to political ideology. There is a seamless interconnection between content standards, curriculum, instruction, and assessment. Changes in standards ripple mightily through our schools for years.
It’s easy to be sympathetic to this cabal’s plight as their gambit to rid the science standards of all mention of human impacts by lopping off all the supporting content failed in summer 2020. Following the demand of 14 legislators for the replacement of math, English and all supporting content in science, Superintendent Ybarra, ignoring the legal process, brought to the Board June 2020 meeting a science standards document with all the supporting content struck out, nearly half the document, calling this a technical correction (‘transcription errors or clerical errors’). Caught in the lie, she slunk back the next month and asked the Board to restore the supporting content.
As the extremist rabble descends further into irrelevancy, we can take heart in the local control provision in Idaho Code which places primacy on adoption of content standards at the local level “with state standards as a minimum.” School districts can do the right thing for students by ignoring the legislature and using the math and English standards adopted in 2016 and the science standards adopted in 2018, and the governor should promise and deliver a veto of any politically tainted standards. As for the extremists, they seek to divide not unify, to destroy not create, to obstruct and abuse power rather than get the people’s work done. They have become a joke, but not a funny one.