When the public heard the shocking news that KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert died last week the tributes poured in from people in every walk of life — from the governor, to people who had met him once, and from people who only knew him from watching his segments on television over the past three decades.
Everyone had a Larry Gebert story. And it was clear from the tributes that everyone loved him.
Gov. Brad Little said, “Sadly, some people leave holes in our lives so big they will never be filled.” One admirer wrote, “He was absolutely an Idaho icon.” A woman commented, “This is heartbreaking.” Someone else was so dismayed they could only write, “Noooooooo.”
Larry Gebert was larger than life. He stood 6’6” tall, wore a bushy, dark mustache, had a smile that could light up the room, and broad shoulders on which he seemed to carry the whole Treasure Valley community.
He wasn’t just a weather anchor — he was a community treasure. He was always eager to put on his ubiquitous khaki pants and sneakers to support and raise money for hundreds of nonprofits in the Treasure Valley. He raised millions of dollars over his lifetime to keep these community organizations running so they could serve the most vulnerable members of our community.
One year, he helped 86 different organizations as an emcee, host, or auctioneer. If you do the math, that is one event every four days over the course of a year. He turned the annual polar bear plunge into the icy waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir into a fundraiser for Make a Wish and water skied only wearing a bathing suit to contribute to the funding. His community service calendar was booked months in advance and even his TV bosses had to wait to get their favorite projects on his crowded calendar.
For 30 years morning news viewers woke up eager to see where Larry would appear next in his “Where’s Larry” weather segments. Once he did a live segment while being lowered from a canyon wall on a gurney to demonstrate how search and rescue crews save climbers in trouble. Another time he did a live shot underwater in a swimming pool.
Larry’s wife, Julie, and his sons Austin, David and Michael and their wives were his first loves. His KTVB family was his second love. He would invite colleagues with no family locally to his house for Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner and take new hires out on his boat to learn how to water ski. His third love, of course, were the people of Idaho and his loyal TV viewers. He always worked hard to give them the best weather report possible to keep them safe or help them plan their day.
It is said that true character is who you are when no one is watching. Or, as Lincoln said, “if you want to test a man’s character give him power.”
Many of today’s so-called celebrities and heroes have power, but they use that power for their own self-aggrandizement or to further their own reputation and fortune. Not Larry Gebert. He always used his power for service above self and never benefited personally by all the money he raised or the people he helped. That is true character. That is a true hero.
In life, a person chooses their legacy by the way they live their life. Larry Gebert leaves behind a rich legacy of service to community that the rest of us can admire and aspire to. It is a legacy of making the lives of others better because he lived.
Editor’s note: On Tuesday, April 12, the community is invited to gather and bid farewell to Larry Gebert. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise. The service will also be live streamed on KTVB.COM.