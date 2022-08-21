There is an old saying that you govern the way you campaign.
I’m running against Raul Labrador, but he apparently wants me to run against his provocative insulter, a guy from Maine by the name of Brent Littlefield.
It begs the question: can’t Mr. Labrador speak for himself? Why does he need a mouthpiece from Maine?
Brent Littlefield, who now bills his clients from Washington, D.C. and has built his career by attacking fellow Republicans, recently dismissed a three-term Republican secretary of state, a two-term Republican attorney general and former chief justice and a three-term Republican state treasurer as “a pile of old politicians.”
That slur was quoted in stories that appeared on Wednesday, one written by Betsy Russell in the Idaho Press, and the other by Kevin Reichert in the Idaho Education News.
I challenge Mr. Labrador to repeat that slur.
I believe Littlefield has never met Ben Ysursa, Jim Jones or Lydia Justice Edwards, but Labrador has. Does he really believe these Idahoans are nothing more than “a pile of old politicians,” dismissing their concerns about how he would operate as attorney general with a crude insult?
Labrador’s campaign tactics matter because politics is a test of character. His willingness to let his spokesman slam fellow Republicans because they support me is a clear indication of how he will conduct himself in office. You can expect a totally political, scorched earth attorney general complete with a paid Washington, D.C. mouthpiece.
I want to engage my opponent on issues – protection of Idaho’s natural resource economy, how to protect Idaho’s water resources, how to build better schools for our kids, how best to support law enforcement. Unfortunately, Labrador is campaigning on character assassination against members of his own party, while having his consultant dismiss legitimate concerns about his conduct and capabilities.
I don’t care about Brent Littlefield, any more than he cares about Idaho. He’s in it for the pay day.
But Idahoans should hear from the candidate. Voters need to know whether Raul Labrador has more to offer than insults against people with vastly more character, experience and decency than he possesses.
Tom Arkoosh, candidate for Idaho state attorney general, is a native Idahoan from Gooding.