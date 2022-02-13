As a retired teacher I know the value of kindergarten. This is when a child absorbs the foundation of skills/knowledge that future learning will be built upon. This is also critical time in a child’s life for social and physical development. The more exposure the child has for this broad development, the easier it will be for him/her to profit from future learning. Kindergarten is not just about counting, the ABC’s or writing your name. It is about learning to wait for your turn, how to line up, and how to be responsible for your belongings. It is critical for children who come from low income, single family or non-English speaking do not have the language background that others do. Watching television does not provide the two-way street of conversation all children need.
Forty percent of Idaho households struggle to make ends meet. When parents are struggling to provide for their family, other needs go by the wayside. Full day kindergarten can meet the needs of Idaho’s children by helping provide a foothold in education and opening the door to the excitement of learning! Idaho’s children deserve this strong foundation! Contact your legislators and tell them you support full day kindergarten.
Donna Looze has an elementary education degree, Montessori degree, and 26 years of teaching experience in Oregon and Idaho. She also wrote curriculum and trained teachers for a private elementary school in Namibia.