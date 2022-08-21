Lewis Groberg

In my worst nightmare I cannot imagine a more incompetent and dangerous president than our current POTUS, Joe Biden. He completely lied during his campaign that he wanted to bring the country together. He has done everything possible to do the exact opposite to divide us and punish those that oppose him.

His policy of stifling energy production especially natural gas has caused the highest gas prices and inflation in 40 years. The so called Green New Deal discounts the part India, China, and Russia play in climate change. Green energy is not reliable and often requires more energy than fossil fuels. Windmills kill birds which does effect migration patterns.

Groberg is a native of Idaho Falls. He has a BA in communications ( journalism) from BYU. He lived 11 years in Oregon where he helped pass legislation for regulatory relief. He spent 10 years in Utah where he vetted candidates and was an elected delegate. He now lives in Caldwell.

