In my worst nightmare I cannot imagine a more incompetent and dangerous president than our current POTUS, Joe Biden. He completely lied during his campaign that he wanted to bring the country together. He has done everything possible to do the exact opposite to divide us and punish those that oppose him.
His policy of stifling energy production especially natural gas has caused the highest gas prices and inflation in 40 years. The so called Green New Deal discounts the part India, China, and Russia play in climate change. Green energy is not reliable and often requires more energy than fossil fuels. Windmills kill birds which does effect migration patterns.
His border policy has incentivized Mexican and other drug cartels and human traffic smugglers. Perhaps making human trafficking the most lucrative business around. The rape, sexual abuse by these smugglers, coyotes and the instant millionaire status of human smugglers who make tens of millions every month. Biden is complicit in this human smuggling operation by not securing our southern border. He should be considered the worst president in our history because of this.
The Jan 6th committee is just a staged paid commercial for the DNC. Without due process, it is simply a show trial, one sided propaganda. It is illegitimate because there is no cross examination, only selected people are interviewed. Nancy Pelosi has not been questioned or cross examined. She is the crucial witness, she refused to use the national guard. All of the members need to be cross examined so we get complete story.
What we have in Biden is nothing more than a dictatorship just like Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, or Maduro in Venezuela. One party rule and one party accountable and constitution ignored in so many ways. We need to get back to governing as a constitutional republic.
Groberg is a native of Idaho Falls. He has a BA in communications ( journalism) from BYU. He lived 11 years in Oregon where he helped pass legislation for regulatory relief. He spent 10 years in Utah where he vetted candidates and was an elected delegate. He now lives in Caldwell.