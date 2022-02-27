Every new parent surely remembers the excitement of first hearing their son’s or daughter’s heartbeat during early prenatal exams. The experience is both breathtakingly beautiful and tremendously comforting, in large part because we instinctively recognize the presence of a heartbeat as a sign of life.
There is good reason why hearing that beating heart is vital. After all, longstanding legal and medical tradition both affirm that a heartbeat is a universally recognized indicator that life exists and should be protected.
Moreover, a consistent fetal heartbeat is equally important during pregnancy, where it serves as a critical marker of health in the womb. Remarkably, around 95% of unborn children whose heartbeats can be detected during the first trimester will survive to term.
And that is why Gov. Brad Little signed a heartbeat bill last year that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, with exceptions for rape, incest, and medical emergencies. But concerns over potential court challenges led state legislators to include what is colloquially called a “trigger mechanism,” meaning that the heartbeat law would remain unenforceable until a similar law in another state was upheld by a federal court of appeals.
Then something spectacular happened. Just a few months after our law was signed by Gov. Brad Little, the United States Supreme Court allowed a Texas heartbeat law to go into effect, and later dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration against Texas officials challenging the constitutionality of the law.
This was a tremendous victory, even though a technicality prevented the Texas case from “triggering” enforcement of our law in Idaho.
The Texas heartbeat law has withstood judicial scrutiny mostly because of its novel private enforcement mechanism, which allows individuals to sue abortionists who perform unlawful abortions.
Recognizing a winning legal strategy, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge and Rep. Steven Harris recently introduced legislation that would add a Texas-style private enforcement mechanism to our existing heartbeat law.
This simple change would make our heartbeat law enforceable almost immediately, and observers estimate that it could save more than 1,000 babies in Idaho annually.
Although our politically divisive climate makes it almost impossible to imagine, majorities across the political spectrum agree that unborn babies with detectable heartbeats should receive legal protection. According to polling from Barna Research, that majority includes 86% of Republicans, 61% of independents, and 55% of Democrats.
Such considerable bipartisan support for any piece of legislation, and especially abortion legislation, is almost as astonishing as the “miracle of life” itself.
Some opponents of the Texas approach have pontificated that the innovative private enforcement mechanism at the center of this new breed of heartbeat laws could be weaponized against constitutional rights like keeping and bearing arms.
While it is theoretically possible that deep-blue states like California might pass legislation allowing individuals to sue gun retailers or concealed carriers, doing so would effectively chill the exercise of a constitutionally protected right.
Abortion access, on the other hand, is not an inalienable right; it is protected neither by the plain text nor the original intent of the U.S. Constitution. Instead, the so-called “right to abortion” was invented out of whole cloth by a rogue Supreme Court detached from constitutional principles.
Adding a private enforcement mechanism to the existing Idaho heartbeat law is constitutionally, scientifically, and morally sound. Texas has blazed a pathway that our Legislature can follow to begin saving unborn babies right away. Let’s pray that Idaho lives up to its pro-life reputation by taking advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to protect unborn children with beating hearts.