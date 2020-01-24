Our criminal justice system is intended to ensure people pay for their crimes, but under Idaho’s current laws, the payment never seems to stop. Our courts assign formal penalties, like prison time, probation and fines, but these are often the least of a former offender’s difficulties. The bigger problem is the long list of “collateral consequences” that are not part of the sentence but follow individuals far beyond the end of any time served. It is not hard to link these collateral consequences with the unacceptably high rate of people returning to the correctional system.
Often those affected are friends or family members who committed relatively minor offenses, learned their lesson and are ready to move on. Unfortunately, these records will follow them forever, and can severely affect their ability to find housing or a job. Inquiries into their criminal record can be the first and last question that companies ask before turning them away. The resulting higher rates of unemployment, underemployment and homelessness for these individuals actually increase the risk that they will reoffend. With no money and no roof over their head, it’s no surprise that Idaho’s recidivism rate is 35% for felony offenders.
In Idaho, if you were an adult at the time of the offense, everything on your record, even misdemeanors, stays in public view to your dying day. Most states don’t operate this way. In fact, 41 states offer some mechanism for record-sealing for adults, and it has proven successful. The most comprehensive study we could find showed that those with relatively minor offenses who had their record sealed were 22% more likely to be employed, with no threat to public safety. In fact, there was substantial benefit. The recidivism rates for these former offenders were extremely low – their arrest rates were actually 29% lower than that of the general public. It turns out that, given a chance to get their lives on track, they did not want to blow it by reoffending.
We think it’s time for Idaho to seriously address criminal justice reform. Many of these folks deserve a real second chance, but we continue to hand out collateral life sentences. We are proposing a “Clean Slate” bill — only infractions, misdemeanors, and nonviolent felonies that fall below a defined threshold would be sealed. Those with a need to know, like law enforcement and judges, would still have access to the records to ensure repeat offenders are accounted for. But relatively minor offenders who have completed their sentence (including probation and parole) and have gone at least three years without reoffending could petition to have their public record sealed. If they can make their case to the judge that they are no longer a threat to society, they can earn a real shot at redemption. The point is to better define when justice has been served and allow individuals to move on with their lives.
With the cost of our correctional system second only to education in Idaho, it is time to enable those who have paid their price to society to move forward. We need those with criminal records to succeed, not reoffend. Taxpayers foot the bill every time a person is reincarcerated in our overburdened prisons, and it’s better for all of us when more people are employed. Instead of setting former offenders up for a life of desperation that may push them to commit another crime, let’s work to remove barriers to employment and empower those who are serious about reform to learn from their mistakes.