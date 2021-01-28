Property Taxes: Treasure Valley Citizens will face another property tax increase this year unless you inform your legislators you want this corrected. This unfair taxation is occurring because the legislature capped the property tax exemption on the homeowners at $100,000. This has shifted the rightful share of property taxes from commercial and agriculture to residential, resulting in your property taxes increasing up to 16%+- yearly in the Treasure Valley during the past four years. Our legislators failed to correct this last year, and there are currently no bills being introduced to correct this now. Your action on this issue is crucial. Email your legislators and demand the 2016 cap be removed, or your taxes will continue to grow by 10%+ again this year. You can contact your legislators at this site — https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/whosmylegislator/
Circuit Breaker: This allows distressed and elderly homeowners (with fixed incomes) to receive help paying their property taxes. The amount allowed should increase from the present limit of $1,320.00 per year to $2,600.00.
Schools: During a special 2006 summer session called specifically to remove school Maintenance and Operations (M&O) from our property tax to do this the legislature increased sales tax by 1% which was intended to cover this cost, but the funds were sent to the general “slush” fund and not isolated for schools. Lacking adequate funds required our schools to pass levies to pay M&O costs which were again paid by property tax. Last year this raised Idaho property tax by $214,000,000. However that 1 % of sales tax in 2019 amounted to over $316,000,000. The legislature should honor the 2006 intent, isolate and return these funds to our schools, permanently removing school levies from property tax.
Online sales tax: Sales tax collected from online sales should be rebated back to the cities and counties for property tax relief.
Impact Fees for Future Schools: With the rapid growth in the Treasure Valley, causing the need for future schools, the legislature should pass legislation allowing impact fees for new school construction. Doing this would provide funds to build those future schools and eliminate the need to provide bonds, paid by property taxes, to pay for them.
Anti-American Education: Social Justice has impregnated education and is being taught in our schools, not only in K-12 but in our colleges and universities. This disturbing trend which further separates and divides our citizens by promoting racial identity should stop. The legislature that rightly stopped common core from being taught in Idaho schools, should restrict funding for social justice or the discredited Critical Race Theory. Funding should also be eliminated for supporting anti-American policies. Instead, schools should objectively and truthfully present the tenets of our Republic form of government.
The majority of our population looks at the person, not the color of his/her skin. Every child/young person, suburban or inner city, should be offered school choice, and the opportunity to reach his/her highest goals. Promoting Social Justice does nothing to unite us but causes dissention while promoting racial separation among the citizens of the “Great Melting Pot”. Citizens of this multi-racial population should only be identified as Americans.
Impact Fees for Jails: Canyon County Commissioners should pass an ordinance to allow impact fees for future jail expansion. This would require new growth to pay for the added jail space the new growth causes. This would eliminate increasing property tax to pay for future jails. Existing jails which need replacement cannot legally be financed with impact fees and will require a bond initiative in the near future.
This column was submitted by Ronald Harriman on behalf of the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee. Find the committee online at concernedcitizenscanyoncounty.weebly.com.