“Idaho is too great for Hate”? Is this still true? Do our leaders take human rights seriously and want our state to become known as a place of equality and opportunity for all? Or have we become a hot bed of hate and mis information?
Already our state is gaining a reputation as a place where white supremacists and anti government forces are accepted. Unfortunately, from past experiences we know that words may lead to violence and elimination of people who are labeled as different because of some characteristic such as race, age, national origin, religion, sex, ethnicity, disability or sexual orientation.
A current example was seen in the murder of African Americans living in Buffalo, New York, by a person acting out an ideology of hate, “The Replacement Theory” which condones violence and elimination of others to prevent “others from taking over.” All of us must stand against the hateful words which we hear from some leaders in political parties, hate groups, and social media.
At one time we could say, “Idaho is Too Great for Hate.” But not any more! Our leaders hesitate to speak out and condemn racist talk and violence against others. Some endanger our well fare and security by courting and encouraging hate groups to come to Idaho. We see a stoic acceptance of threats if we disagree or if we stand up for rights of all people. White supremacy groups act as if it is their right to intimidate others with weapons and violence.
Recently, a white supremacy group, The Patriot Front, was stopped by law enforcement and watchful citizens from a planned attack of a peaceful Pride gathering. This is the same group came from another group whose one member drove a car into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia in August, 2017, killing Heather Heyer. Why did members of this gang come to Idaho from eleven different states?
Last week, a pastor at a church in Boise proposed that all people who are part of the LGBTQ community be executed! On Dec. 8, 2020, the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise was vandalized by stickers with swastikas that read “We are everywhere.” Every leader needs to speak out on behalf of everyone in our state so all may be safe and respected. In the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article three, Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Certainly the people of Idaho deserve our elected officials, business, religious and media leaders to stop being bystanders and speak up in all forums to make a true statement that “Idaho is too Great for Hate.”
Each of us has a role to play as “Upstanders,” someone who speaks up and acts to confront hateful and threatening speech and behaviors. Vote for elected leaders who will speak up for all people.