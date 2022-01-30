Idaho Republicans are addressing the highest priorities of Idaho citizens. A recently released survey by Boise State University gives insight into the thoughts of Idahoans. Tax relief continues to be one of the highest priorities of citizens in our state. This is not a surprise given the current situation. Inflation is high due to the policies of the current administration in Washington D. C. But in Idaho, we have one of the strongest economies in the nation. The state of Idaho has a record surplus that is the result of Idaho revenues. Employment has fully recovered all the jobs lost to the pandemic and we have continued to grow employment in Idaho.
BSU asked Idahoans, “If the budget surplus is used to provide Idahoans with tax relief, which type of tax should be reduced to provide the most help to Idahoans during this time?” The two highest responses were essentially equal in importance. Those two types of tax relief were property tax (37.7%) and income tax (37.4%). Sales tax relief was a distant third at 19.6%. Income tax is a tax charged by the state of Idaho, and property tax is charged by local governments and school districts.
House Bill 436 has been passed by the House and is currently being addressed in the Senate. This bill provides the largest tax cut in the history of the state of Idaho. It cuts our income tax rates and gives Idaho taxpayers a rebate on state taxes. Every Idahoan who pays income tax or receives a grocery tax credit will get at least $75 in tax relief.
Republicans in the Legislature are also working on additional property tax measures that build on the relief from the rapid increase in property taxes that was passed last year. County assessors have been working with me on measures that will reduce the impact of high increases in assessed values. This includes a measure that uses five-year rolling averages of property values to address spiking values.
Even while providing historic tax relief and addressing our property taxes, Idaho Republicans will provide significant increases in education funding that local school districts can use to increase teacher pay and reduce the cost of their health insurance. At the same time, Idaho Republicans will address our transportation funding with a large investment this year and a record ongoing investment for both state and local roads.
Indeed Idaho Republicans are addressing the highest priorities of Idahoans with record new investment in education and transportation along with the largest tax cuts in Idaho history.