Americans are passionate about their country and their government. We can see this in the impeachment hearings. However, I find there are things to be optimistic about, particularly after the House Judiciary committee’s debates over one simple paragraph of the Constitution, that invoked the Framers and revisited the debates of the Constitutional Convention.
Jonathan Turley’s opening statement compared the ranker of today with what the Framers anticipated. “We are living in the very period described by Alexander Hamilton, a period of agitated passions.” Then Turley concluded by emphasizing that “We’ve forgotten the common article of faith that binds each of us to each other and our Constitution.” In heated debates, the discussions about one’s ideals and political passions will always be the same, whether impeachment or elections. This is in line with what the Framers anticipated, and what they did themselves. The Constitutional Convention nearly ended over debates on representation and slavery. It took compromising in both instances and even in all other instances of the convention to produce the world’s most magnificent constitution. Despite the heated debates in the Convention and later in state ratification conventions, the Framers embodied what it means to have heated debate while still being bound together.
What gives me hope in all these impeachment hearings is exactly what I saw, particularly in the Judiciary Committee hearings of December 4th. Not only was there demonstrations of the passions from both sides, mirroring the passions of the Framers in the levels of heat in their debates, but, most importantly, they returned to discussing the Framers’ ideals, the Framers’ own statements on subjects concerning government and the law, to debating the many examples from which the Framers derived their ideas and in general to discussing the meaning of all these. This is exactly what the Framers did. This is exactly what Congress did in the hearings. This is exactly what the American people are hopefully doing and ought to be doing- focusing on the founding principles.
We, both the American people and our representatives at all levels of government, need to revisit that whole era of America’s founding. We need to revisit the documents, the examples, the history of the Founding Era. The hearing provided so much discussion about what the Framers said, so much discussion about the examples the Framers used to help them frame the Constitution, which was refreshing. If Congress and the American people were as passionate about the study of that Founding Era as they were concerning just one paragraph of the Constitution, as seen in the hearing, I believe that Americans would be so much better and would become that “more perfect union,” one of the stated purposes of the Constitution.
Abraham Lincoln said so many years ago, “Let me entreat you to come back…to the truths that are in the Declaration of Independence.” But not just the Declaration. We must return to our roots, to our foundation, to that whole Founding Era. If we, the American people and our elected representatives return to our foundation and build upon it, America will be able to withstand all the storms of heated debates, elections, impeachments and even our mistakes, as we have done for well over 200 years. May we all return to those principles, those truths that can be found by a diligent study of all the men, all the documents, all the examples that can be rediscovered from that Founding Era.