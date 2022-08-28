Rod Gramer

Rod Gramer

 Barb Bergeson

The last thing school patrons may have on their minds as they squeeze in that last barbecue or vacation of the summer is exercising their responsibility as citizens to vote. That’s why it’s so important to remind patrons that some important elections are coming up soon.

On Aug. 30, 12 school districts will be seeking voter approval for $261.4 million for a variety of education investments. Of that, $144 million would go to build or renovate school buildings, which will require a two-thirds majority for approval. Another $117 million would go to cover operating expenses at several districts, which requires a simple majority for approval.

Rod Gramer is the CEO and president of Idaho Business for Education.

