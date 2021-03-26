There is a need for rational immigration policy. I have weighed past immigration reform legislation against long-held key principles, and have voted against immigration reform efforts that do not meet them. Each of the principles can be found in-full on my website, and I continue to use them as a guide:
- The United States must commit the resources necessary for the strongest border enforcement realistically possible.
- Our immigration system must not grant amnesty to those who enter our country illegally or illegally overstay their visas. No person who breaks the law should obtain any benefit toward permanent legal residency or citizenship because of illegal conduct.
- Non-citizens must not be afforded the same means-tested, federal benefits available to U.S. citizens. Federal public benefit programs exist as a manifestation of the American aspiration to take care of our own less fortunate.
- Our immigration system must assure that American citizens have the first right to access available jobs.
- An efficient and workable guest worker program is needed to provide employers with a reliable, verifiable and legal system to identify guest workers legally in the country.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act last week, which is unrelated to the current border crisis. Nevertheless, action on this legislation has understandably made its way into current broader discussions about border security and immigration reform. The bill aims to provide needed improvements to the agriculture-labor component of our immigration system to provide a more reliable supply of agricultural labor and an improved process for immigrants seeking to work in American agriculture.
As a country, we ask a lot of America’s farmers and ranchers. We count on them for a stable and high-quality food supply, and we expect them to keep delivering more for our growing world while facing increasing input costs and rising pressures on the land and water needed to produce the food we eat.
Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic this past year and an ongoing farm labor crisis, Idaho agriculture has kept supplying the food and goods needed across our state, country and world. Idaho’s 24,000 farms and ranches produce 185 commodities, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). ISDA reports agriculture and food processing generate 28 percent of Idaho’s total economic output in sales and 13 percent of its gross domestic product. Idaho ranks 5th among the 50 states for the share of agriculture’s contribution as a percentage of a state’s economic output. Unfortunately, this economic engine is under threat as producers have struggled with a lack of workers and seasonal labor rates that have increased by 25 percent in the past three years due to a flawed federal system. Producers have shared experiences of having no domestic workers apply for openings, even during the height of last year’s unemployment spike.
We must deal with the insufficiencies of the existing agriculture guest worker program intended to help with labor shortages. This includes addressing the year-round needs of Idaho’s dairy operations. I have committed to working on a Senate solution to bring certainty to hard-working producers and farmworkers who have sustained the nation before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. As I work on these efforts, I will not support granting those who enter the country illegally any advantage of obtaining a green card, permanent status or citizenship over those who followed the law. Immigration reforms are long past due, and I look forward to the work ahead to fix this part of our broken system for the betterment of Idaho agriculture and the Idahoans and other consumers who rely on its resiliency.