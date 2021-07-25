At this point, every Idahoan has seen the headline: Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Recent 2020 census data has Idaho as the second-fastest-growing state behind Utah over the last decade. While much of this growth is from our blue state neighbors to the west, Idaho is a booming state for young professionals, and for good reason.
According to a report published in April 2021 by CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, most of the recent new movers to Idaho are young, affluent, urban, and childless. The top five destinations new Idahoans move from are Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Riverside, and Sacramento, all cities run by Democrats. They’re moving to Idaho for more affordable living, an untethered lifestyle outside of major metro areas, lower taxes, and a thriving economy.
We understand why they want to move here. There are plenty of reasons to love Idaho, and locals who have lived here for years know all of the hidden “gems” of our state. However, several key factors driving Idaho’s growth, like economic strength and lower living costs, are a direct result of Idaho’s political leadership. Young professionals see Idaho as a land of opportunity. They can easily start a business, keep more of their income, start their families here, and enjoy a safer, friendlier atmosphere than our big-city counterparts, and many of these benefits are a direct result of conservative, pro-growth policies over the last 30 years.
It’s not a happy accident that Idaho is the second fastest-growing state. Limited government and fiscal stewardship have been protecting Idaho’s values and the results speak for themselves.
Despite difficulties from the pandemic, Idaho is sitting on a $900 million dollar surplus and expected to reduce taxes for Idahoans in the coming years. Idaho is officially the least regulated state in the nation allowing individuals and businesses to make the best decisions for themselves, and our state is one of the best in the nation for starting and building new enterprises. Aside from economic drivers, Idaho values are conservative values that leave its people feeling safe, secure, and free to live as they wish.
According to U.S. News and World Report, Idaho’s economic growth and fiscal stability rank consistently among the top five in the United States. These are important factors for new movers to consider. In many of the Democrat ran states these new movers are fleeing, residents are experiencing rising crime rates, taxes, and social unrest. These effects were only exacerbated by COVID-19, and it forced people living in California, Oregon, and Washington to make difficult decisions for their future, and for many, it brought them to Idaho.
Residents here resoundingly wish the Gem State could remain the best-kept secret in the nation, but unfortunately, the secret’s out. Now, we have a choice. We can complain about the growth and change, or we can engage our new neighbors to help us protect the values that have made Idaho so great. We sure hope you choose the latter.
At this point, the growth and change is here and only continuing. I encourage you to become involved in your local community and support the policies and people who will protect Idaho for generations to come. With new growth comes new opportunities, and for those of us who understand why Idaho is truly the
“Gem State”, it’s our responsibility to welcome new residents and remind them why they moved here in the first place.