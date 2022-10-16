Dean Cameron

A recent Wall Street Journal article, “New Rules Temper Stars’ Medicare Pitches,” addressed the practice of using celebrities in Medicare plan marketing ads. The piece also shared steps the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are taking to reduce confusion.

According to Vicki Dufrene, director of the Louisiana Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP) and SHIP Steering Committee member: “The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services toughened its oversight after receiving 41,136 consumer-marketing complaints last year, up 165% from 2020.”

Dean L. Cameron was first appointed to serve as director of the Idaho Department of Insurance by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2015 and re-appointed by Gov. Brad Little in 2019. Cameron has been active in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners where he currently serves as president.

