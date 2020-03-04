Christopher Tapp is an exonerated man, but he has not received justice. After spending nearly 20 years behind bars for a rape and murder he did not commit, Tapp was cleared last July by new DNA evidence that identified the real perpetrator. Nevertheless, the finding came many years after Tapp was convicted on the basis of a coerced confession and without a shred of physical evidence.
Now he faces the difficulty of life after exoneration in Idaho where wrongly-convicted citizens like Tapp, are left without support for fundamentals like housing, transportation, health services or insurance, and with a criminal record that is rarely cleared despite innocence. For exonerees, the punishment lingers long after they are released from their prison cells — and the state that unjustly took away their liberty does nothing to help them rebuild their lives.
It’s an accepted principle of fairness in our society to compensate citizens who, through no fault of their own, have suffered losses. When a person’s land has been seized for public use, they receive adequate repayment. Crime victims and their families receive financial compensation in all 50 states. Even the guilty who are convicted of crimes are offered supports and services to help them get back on their feet. Not so for the actual innocent.
Idaho is one of only 15 states that does not have a statute to compensate citizens wrongfully imprisoned for crimes they did not commit. The federal government, the District of Columbia, and 35 states have laws that compensate wrongfully convicted people. Nationally, the average compensation paid to exonerees is $68,000 per each year of wrongful incarceration.
State compensation laws not only benefit exonerees, but also taxpayers. Currently, the only avenue for exonerated Idahoans to obtain financial justice is to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the government entities that contributed to the wrongful conviction. These lawsuits usually take years to resolve and taxpayers must cover the costs of litigation. Moreover, these lawsuits do not help the exonerated when they need it most, and end up costing taxpayers more in the long run. A law providing a fixed amount of money per year of wrongful conviction would be a great first step, one that would not only be more fiscally responsible, but also would allow the wrongly convicted to receive the assistance they deserve — quickly — from the system that failed them.
I’ve introduced a bill called the “Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act” that would provide $60,000 per year of wrongful incarceration or $75,000 per year on death row with an additional $25,000 for years wrongfully spent on parole on the sex offender registry. Under this legislation, a wrongfully incarcerated person could bring a civil action in district court to seek damages. Exonerees would also be able to seek non-monetary assistance such as health insurance, mental health counseling and assistance with tuition, housing, job searching, and medical expenses. My bill would also create a two-year statute of limitations for future cases of innocence as well as a two-year window for those exonerated in the past to seek action. Finally, the legislation offers to those granted compensation under this process a certificate of innocence and expungement, meaning they are officially cleared as a matter of public record. Such an acknowledgement would help the healing process and assure the public that the government – regardless of fault – is willing to take ownership of its wrongs.
While no amount of money can make up for the years an innocent person like Christopher Tapp lost behind bars, passing this bill would be a hugely important step in repairing the damage to the wrongfully convicted lives and in delivering them something closer to justice.