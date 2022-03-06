The bills being introduced by Republicans to change Idaho voting laws are clearly meant to disenfranchise the citizens of Idaho. Every voting citizen regardless of party affiliation will be affected by these laws — elderly, students, rural and tribal communities. This is part of a concerted effort around the country by Republicans to undermine democracy by picking and choosing who can vote. That my friends is not democracy. That is at the least a step towards autocracy, kleptocracy, and more importantly just a stone’s throw from fascism.
For the rural Republican voters in Idaho who have P.O. boxes, the elderly who rely on others to bring their ballots to drop boxes, the veterans who vote absentee, students, and absentee voters, in general, will be negatively impacted through these voter suppression efforts. These bills are not democracy in action but bring a slow death to your constitutional right to vote. To all the Second Amendment advocates this will affect you directly as well, so it would behoove you to advocate for all rights guaranteed under the constitution. Is infringing on your right to vote the Idaho way?
I thought the Idaho way was helping others, caring for our neighbors no matter who they are, and believing in our independent nature. I did not think the Idaho way involved voter suppression that affects our friends, neighbors, and yes, our political rivals. But that is what is happening with our Republican elected officials. They have said, to heck with the Idaho way it is our way or the highway no matter what party you are from, how old you are, or if your address is a P.O. box, a student, or live in a tribal community. We are all citizens of Idaho who all want what is best for everyone — at least that is what I thought the Idaho way was. So why are they trying to disenfranchise your right to vote?
We can not allow a minority of people to dictate which citizens can vote whether in a statewide election or a national election, but that is what is happening as I write this. We must unite on this issue, not as Republicans, Democrats, or Independents but as citizens of Idaho and the United States. If there is one thing we can agree on and that it is our right to vote is guaranteed in the United States Constitution — protect it as you protect you Second Amendment rights.
Please call your representative and the governor and tell them, no to the effort to disenfranchise your vote. We must stand together and protect all of our Constitutional rights.
Thomas Albritton a freelance historian with a B.A. and M.A.H.R. in history from Boise State University.