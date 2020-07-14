Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama’s chief of staff early in his presidency, famously said “never let a serious crisis go to waste.” That sentiment is being taken to heart by those who would prop themselves up at the expense of the rule of law. Our country is in a serious crisis, and as we watch, there are opportunists everywhere.
A populist rebellion against laws a vocal minority disagrees with.
Extremists, many armed, claiming “power to the people,” but without clear leadership or goals.
Flagrantly breaking the law, lacking any respect for the rules, and ignoring the American democratic processes that anyone among us can access to change policies with which we disagree.
If you’ve read the news lately, you may think I’m talking about the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), later rebranded Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), which was finally dispersed by Seattle police after weeks of destruction in late June. And I am.
However, these descriptions also call to mind Idaho’s own Capitol on June 23, when 15 legislators, backed by far-right extremists including the Real 3%ers of Idaho and Ammon Bundy, convened a heavily armed “special session” at the Capitol building. Media reports said they wore no masks, sat close together, all against public health guidance and common sense. Two weeks later, Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing and public health is at greater risk than when the statewide stay-home order was issued.
The Idaho group railed against government overreach, specifically the governor’s coronavirus-related executive orders, which have kept the Gem State much safer than much of the rest of the country, and are paving the path toward a smart, sustainable reopening of our state’s economy. The special session was illegitimate in terms of any power; in Idaho, only the governor has the power to call a special session of the Legislature. It is notable that the body’s leadership stayed away.
The far-right extremists who continue to embarrass Idaho, unsurprisingly peddle conspiracy theories and hyperbolic proclamations that America is close to a second civil war. They have more in common than they’d ever want to admit with Seattle’s far-left CHOP organizers, whose demands were the other direction of the partisan compass, but no less extreme. Among others, the demands included that Seattle completely abolish its police force. The negative impact of CHOP on residents and businesses and the fear created from violence in the zone, including several shootings, led the group to be labeled domestic terrorists. Meanwhile, that label certainly is fitting for Bundy and his followers, given their standoff at Malheur Wildlife Refuge and other actions. It saddens me that they’ve found some refuge for their ideas in Idaho, widening the deep fissures in the Republican Party and inspiring fear and muzzling dissent with their extreme rhetoric.
The rule of law once was a fundamental tenet of conservatism. To see Idaho’s far-right copy the antifa and flout it should cause fear among average, law-abiding citizens. As Republicans, we must be careful who we follow, and hold fast to the ideas that are fundamental to the American identity some in our party are hellbent on hijacking.