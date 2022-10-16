On all sides of the political coin people feel impassioned about the issues, and politics because it can make such a difference in people’s lives. However, this is no excuse or place for the violent and demonizing rhetoric that has invaded the Republican party at all levels in Idaho and is uniquely dangerous to the citizens of our state.
On July 16 the new chair of the Idaho Republican Party Dorothy Moon said, “We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep us safe.” I was appalled that anyone would suggest pointing weapons at their political adversaries, and frame these fights as ones equivalent to war. I texted and called my counterpart Victor Miller the chair of the Ada County Republicans asking what we could do together to lower the temperature and push back against this dangerous rhetoric. I never heard back, and after following up with a message to the Ada GOP to try to get a response was told that the quote in question was ‘fake news’ even though it was absolutely true. The message was clear the Ada Republicans were not concerned enough even to respond or engage with theses comments.
These comments pour gasoline on the fire that is already ablaze throughout the right of Idaho. Only two weeks later a man would be sentenced after being arrested in January with bullets in his possession with the names of politicians he disagreed with on them. In June 30 one men were arrested for planning a riot at Pride in Couer d’Alene. They did this with the full knowledge that armed protesters were going to be protesting outside pride and that a riot could have caused an atrocity. If it weren’t for people reporting suspicious behavior there is no telling what might have happened.
Instead of these events making people think about what they say and do the exact opposite has occurred. Dorothy Moon, the Idaho Republicans and the Ada Republicans have doubled down on demonizing language, and hateful untrue rhetoric targeted at the very LGBTQ community that was targeted earlier this year in northern Idaho. Invoking the imagery of ‘groomers’ and sexual deviates taken right from the QAnon conspiracy theory they have demonized either in ignorance or bad faith the community and the Pride event. Moon nor any of the people speaking so loudly about knowing what was going on at Pride ever engaged with, researched, or went to any event to actually confirm any of their baseless allegations.
This bad faith demonization went as far to push the very state of Idaho’s Health and Welfare Department to withdraw from Pride. The LGBTQ community has had the government and health care communities weaponized against them many times in their history including the AIDS epidemic. For the department of Health and Welfare to once again withhold government services and giving credence to the feeling that the state is weaponized against the LGBTQ community is a dereliction of duty. But this is what happens when a community is so thoroughly demonized, and dehumanized by violent and hateful rhetoric.
Through the threats of violence, the withdrawal of public services, and the increasing chances of political violence republicans are putting people’s health and lives on the line. This is unacceptable and must stop. It is incumbent on all the good people who are part of these parties to disavow this rhetoric and actions and call out the hate.
Erik Berg is the chair of the Ada County Democrats.