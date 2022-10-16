Support Local Journalism


On all sides of the political coin people feel impassioned about the issues, and politics because it can make such a difference in people’s lives. However, this is no excuse or place for the violent and demonizing rhetoric that has invaded the Republican party at all levels in Idaho and is uniquely dangerous to the citizens of our state.

On July 16 the new chair of the Idaho Republican Party Dorothy Moon said, “We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep us safe.” I was appalled that anyone would suggest pointing weapons at their political adversaries, and frame these fights as ones equivalent to war. I texted and called my counterpart Victor Miller the chair of the Ada County Republicans asking what we could do together to lower the temperature and push back against this dangerous rhetoric. I never heard back, and after following up with a message to the Ada GOP to try to get a response was told that the quote in question was ‘fake news’ even though it was absolutely true. The message was clear the Ada Republicans were not concerned enough even to respond or engage with theses comments.

Erik Berg is the chair of the Ada County Democrats.

