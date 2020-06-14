These are challenging times for Idahoans: scary, dangerous, divisive. As Idaho’s only statewide media outlet, Idaho Public Television is in a unique position to offer assistance. We take that responsibility seriously and are working hard to earn your trust. Let me explain.
When the pandemic struck, Idaho Public Television sprang into action. We began carrying Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus press conferences live, online and on-air. In addition, we provided feeds to all other Idaho broadcasters who wanted them.
On March 26 we began a near-weekly Q-and-A Thursday nights with Gov. Little and others such as Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Labor Director Jani Revier. In addition to airing these programs live on Idaho Public Television and Facebook, we share them with radio and television broadcasters across the state.
We produced and aired daily Coronavirus Updates each weeknight before and after the PBS Newshour, providing Idahoans with the latest information on new cases, CDC recommendations, and COVID-19 spread in Idaho.
Most years, Idaho Reports ends when the Legislature adjourns. We extended our public affairs series with a focus on the pandemic, featuring Idaho experts in business, health care, agriculture, education and more each Friday.
We also started an on-line series, 180 with Marcia Franklin, that looks at how people’s lives have taken 180-degree turns since the pandemic and showcases Idahoans’ incredible resilience and creativity. All this while most of our staff has worked from home.
With the Idaho Press Club and the League of Women Voters, we even devised a socially distanced way to continue “The Idaho Debates,” giving voters valuable information before the May primary elections.
As most of you know, state funding has been cut for us and other state agencies. But thanks to the CARES Act, and support from our viewers, Idaho Public Television continues to provide Idahoans vital, timely information.
I am particularly proud of how we’re helping Idaho students. Many families don’t have a computer, but nearly every family has a television. Beginning in April, we partnered with the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, the State Department of Education and Idaho Business for Education to provide direct instruction from Idaho teachers to students at home in grades 3 through 6. Each weekday morning children receive five hours of quality learning via our statewide “Create” broadcast channel. Classroom Idaho: Learn at Home has been so positively received by students, parents and educators that we will continue it this summer and fall.
We’ve provided supplemental content for students in middle and high school from such series as NOVA, American Experience and The Great American Read. This is in addition to our 24/7 PBS “Kids Channel” full of great math, science, history, engineering, geography, literacy and arts programming.
We continue to produce and distribute local productions such as Science Trek, Idaho Experience and even Outdoor Idaho, programs regularly used in Idaho classrooms.
And if that isn’t enough, we also provide PBS Learning Media free to public, private and home-school students. This on-line portal features thousands of educational resources and videos searchable by grade level, subject matter and Idaho state content standard. Our team of credentialed teachers on staff work one-on-one with Idaho teachers and parents to provide educational resources and professional support.
We’re all struggling to get through this pandemic, but Idaho Public Television is committed to helping with content and services that makes a difference in the lives of Idahoans. This work is possible thanks to support and dollars from Congress, the State of Idaho, the State Board of Education, the Governor, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and our wonderfully supportive donors.