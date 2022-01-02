As the Idaho Legislature prepares to engage in the 2022 session we are told, due to 2022 being an election year, relief from and reform of property tax (PT) is not an intended legislative issue.
How serious is this?
Recently, because of rising home values not only in the Treasure Valley (TV), but across the state, homeowners are bearing the majority of PT increases. This is due partially to property tax transfers from Commercial and marginally from Agriculture categories as neither of the two categories have similarly increased in value. For example, today in Ada County the Residential category PT liability has increased to 76% of total PT while Commercial decreased to 24% of the burden. During 2015 Residential carried 68% of the PT liability and Commercial carried 32% of that liability. An increased liability of 8% for residential and a decrease of 8% for Commercial. This is the tax shift that is increasing your homes PT. It was caused by the actions of the legislators who in 2015 put a cap on the Homeowners Exemption (HOE). This cap exempted from taxation the first $100,000 or 50% of the value, whichever is less, on all Idaho Homeowners qualified homes. When the recent acceleration of residential values started in 2018, Commercial values did not similarly increase as is shown by the 16% differential above. This increased the liability for Residential. The shift is enhanced by the use of Urban Renewal where in the commercial within an Urban Renewal Districts (URD is not valued as part of the commercial totals within the Counties or Cities. Throughout the state these districts contain a substantial portion of Commercial buildings, but the PT generated from within these areas by the encapsulated Commercial properties are not used for PT but are instead utilized by the Urban Renewal Agencies (URA) for operating capital. When this occurs, there are no funds to cover the services PT pays for new property within the URDs and to provide those legally required services the affected taxing districts charged with providing those services simply raise their levies to cover the costs. The levy increase then transfers the cost to provide the required services to the existing PT payers and raises all PT within the city and county.
During 2020 PT payers in the TV paid an excess of $34,910,000 + in PT due to the use of Urban Renewal.
The Idaho State Tax Commission has also recorded the totals of PT taken by Urban Renewal Districts in the state since 1991. Their use has increased PT in Idaho in excess of $1 billion during those cumulative years.
Tell your legislators to take action during this 2022 session and resolve the Property Tax Problem.
Vote Smart and informed in 2022 or this will never be corrected.
You can and will find in depth discussion of Idaho problems and solutions at this location https://concernedcitizenscanyoncounty.weebly.com/