Idaho Power’s solar study, currently being considered by the Public Utilities Commission, aims to revamp its current net-metering and customer solar policies, which pay homeowners for unused power returned to the grid. These policies have the potential to make or break Idaho’s solar future, and a fair price is critical to consumers.

If accepted by the Public Utilities Commission, Idaho Power’s study suggests reducing solar rates from 8-9 cents per kWh to 3-4 cents. This change could hurt solar users and cripple a growing industry.

Brad Heusinkveld serves as the energy policy associate with the Idaho Conservation League, at its office in Boise.

