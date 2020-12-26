Low-income renting families were hit hard this year and little relief came from our federal and state government. As a result, many of our Idaho neighbors have fallen behind in rent payments. The stimulus check covered a mere month of rent, while extended unemployment benefits have kept crisis at bay for some. In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a federal eviction moratorium, meant to put a temporary halt on eviction for qualifying renters. In practice, the moratorium has proven to be a misnomer and many Idaho renters are still falling through the cracks.
My staff have been working in Ada and Canyon County eviction court every week, and we have not seen a change in the number or severity of cases since the moratorium was issued. Over the past few months there were 246 eviction hearings in the Treasure Valley, many of them resulting in eviction. Some states recognized the moratorium’s shortcomings, offered additional clarification, and even limited the issuance of eviction notices and filings, but not Idaho.
The moratorium has only muddied the waters for Idaho’s tenants and landlords. To qualify, tenants must make a self-declaration that they are eligible. Most tenants in financial crises do not know about this requirement and learn about it for the first time on their day in court. In the few cases where it has been used, the moratorium’s vague language and lack of enforcement guidance in Idaho has required each landlord and judge to make subjective decisions on whether tenants’ self-declarations should be upheld. Some landlords and judges require tenants to provide evidence to prove their self-declaration, and a landlord or their attorney need only challenge a self-declaration in court for it to be dismissed.
The moratorium does not get at the root of the problem and exempt tenants from paying their rent, and on the other hand does not forgive landlords’ mortgage, insurance, or other costs. When tenants cannot pay, even before a case is filed in court, it is still the status quo for Idaho landlords to provide tenants three-day notices to “pay or quit,” while imposing daily late fees. Some tenants simply move out to avoid court. No matter if their inability to pay is COVID-related. Tenants can also be sued for owed back rent in small claims court, which allows landlords to garnish tenants’ wages.
The State of Idaho offered one reprieve to tenants and landlords: $15 million in CARES Act funding for rental assistance, which ended last week. This fund and the federal moratorium have kept some evictions at bay, but many vulnerable renters — and their landlords — did not benefit. Despite these two efforts, the number of families entering eviction court and emergency shelters has not let up.
We will find out what the true impact has been in just a couple of weeks when the federal moratorium expires. It is clear, however, that our federal and state government must do more to support the thousands of Idaho tenants who have fallen behind in their rent payments, to no fault of their own, as well as their landlords. Investments in rent and mortgage assistance, in addition to other legal protective measures, have been proven to be effective at preventing eviction and homelessness. Idaho in particular still has time to avoid a housing crisis like that of our neighboring states, but we must act now. Otherwise, we will likely continue to see a record number of evictions in the coming weeks.