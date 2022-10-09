Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson



 

Party platforms are the heart and soul of a political party. Written resolutions tell voters what to expect from candidates. The Idaho Democratic Party (IDP) bases its platform and resolutions on local facts and national research. Voters expect elected lawmakers’ actions to be based on this data. Here are some highlights from the 2022 IDP Convention.

Compared to other states, particularly in rural areas, Idaho has more mental illness, less access to care, and higher than average suicide rates. The IDP supports increased funding for mental health services, especially in rural communities. Funding for school counselors must be expanded to protect our next generations. Further, the IDP supports common sense gun laws to increase responsible gun ownership, to reduce both gun deaths (up 43% between 2011-20) and gun suicides (84% of gun deaths among children and teens are suicide).



