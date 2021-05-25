Representation of Idaho voters was not a priority during the 2021 session of our Legislature. Fortunately, this exposes to the electorate structural changes needed within the evolved and accepted actions endemic within the rules of both the Senate and House that actually bar the will of the people. When a chairperson of any Senate or House committee can, alone, table a bill, preventing it from being heard by a committee of the House, or the Senate, the voice of the citizens is silenced beyond elections.
The top issue of the citizens for the past two years has been the enormous shift in property tax (PT) from commercial and agriculture to homeowners. A professionally prepared bill was developed this year by our committee in combination with the Canyon County Assessor, Clerk’s offices, and guidance from the Idaho State Tax Commission. It was designed to remove the 2016 cap on the homeowner’s exemption and rebalance PT by stopping the shift to homeowners. During the past four years residential PT grew by 73% while commercial shrunk in Canyon County by 8.4% and in Ada County by 8.8%. Was carried by Representative Bruce Skaug with 47 co-sponsors. However, the legislature’s leadership would not allow it to be heard.
The problem: A single Chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation committee, Steven Harris of Meridian, would not allow the committee to hear the bill. It appears that the House Leader Mike Moyle of Star prevented its entry to allow introduction of a bill that reduced commercial and agricultural personal PTs, removed the protection of limited income citizens by ending the Circuit Breaker and severely limited the money available to cities, counties, and taxing districts to provide the full services citizens need. Moyle’s bill increased the homeowner’s exemption by 25% this year which will, due to the continuing tax shift he left in place, still allow an increase of $700.00+- to the Property Tax bill of the average home in the Treasure Valley. Moyle doesn’t seem concerned that the homeowners of Star saw a 62% increase in PT in 4 years.
This action identifies several problems. First: We are not being represented by our Senators and Representatives. The legislative Leadership, Bedke, Winder, Anthon and Moyle have the power to control the legislative direction and prevent legislators from expressing the will of the people.
Second: This requires rule changes in both the House and the Senate wherein a chairperson must present every bill from a legislator to their committee members and by a majority vote they, not the chair decide which bills will be heard.
Third: At this time 90% of contributions to the campaigns come from entities that cannot vote for a Senator or Representative. Moyle’s 2020 contributions were $46,029.27, only $1,135.00 came from individuals. Anthon’s $29,776.67 only $$1,155.88 from individuals, Winder’s $63,353.86 $4,650.00 from individuals, Bedke’s $81,040.00 only $2,650 from individuals. Business cannot vote for a candidate, but they can own them. It may help to get their attention if we limited campaign donations to qualified electors of their districts.
Idaho Statutes identify who is to be represented § 34-104“QUALIFIED ELECTOR” DEFINED. “Qualified elector” means any person who is eighteen (18) years of age, is a United States citizen and who has resided in this state and in the county at least thirty (30) days next preceding the election at which he desires to vote, and who is registered as required by law.
If we want change, we will have to vote smart and interview the candidates in the next 2022 primary election.