“They are killing the wolves, Pop. Why is this happening, Pop?”
This is a quote from President Joe Biden, sharing what his grandkids told him during an interview with Coyote Peterson. And when Coyote told him that we need to protect wolves now, he said, “I’m in.”
We need you more than ever, Pop. In Idaho, newborn pups and nursing mothers are being extirpated by hunters, sometimes eradicating whole packs at a time. To make it worse, Idaho has incentivized the killings by offering bounties of up to $2,500 for each dead wolf.
My high school has been studying wolves for more than two decades. Our mascot is the wolf — we’re the Timberline Wolves. In 2003, we had the honor of having a pack named after our school. For years, students studied and followed our wolf pack, joining experts in the field to track wolves and hear them howling at night. But in 2021, we learned that eight pups in the Timberline Pack were killed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services. Federal agents came into our pups’ den to kill them on federal lands, even though the pups hadn’t done anything wrong; they didn’t even kill any livestock in the area. They never got to live or experience the world in all its beauty and died in their own home. It was not only devastating to the pack but also to Timberline High School’s identity as a whole. That pack was a part of us, but now, it’s gone.
Until this year, I wasn’t an advocate for wolves. I had heard the myths about wolves and didn’t think more about them, but my experience at Timberline helped me understand and appreciate wolves. Wolves prompt healthier elk populations and less habitat degradation; bring $35 million annually to the Yellowstone region; and are critical to many Native American cultures, especially the Nez Perce here in Idaho. They aren’t the “big bad wolves” that will “blow your house down.”
When Idaho passed SB1211 into law, allowing Idaho’s wolves to be killed indiscriminately, we moved from studying wolves to advocating for them. Together with other THS students, I have written letters to elected officials; taught lessons to local elementary schools about wolves; met with the Nez Perce to collaborate on conservation efforts; given speeches at the Idaho Environmental Forum and to the President’s Council on Environmental Quality; and worked on a documentary about wolf conservation. We are currently using state data to map the 2021 wolf kills in Idaho, illustrating the massive number of wolf packs that have been killed on state and federal lands. Today, wolves are not safe anywhere in Idaho.
President Biden has been aware of this since August 2021. I know that if this continues — if President Biden doesn’t take action — his grandkids will ask, “Why did this happen, Pop?” And why didn’t you do anything to solve it?” I don’t want it to get to that. I want wolves in my tomorrow. I want wolves for my children’s tomorrow. I want to see them when I go to our national forests. I want to hear their howls at night.
As my generation comes to vote, we’ll be asking ourselves, “Did President Biden follow through on his concern for wolves?” and “Did the Department of the Interior and Secretary Deb Haaland protect our environment?” I implore President Biden to please take action on our behalf. Provide protections for wolves in Idaho and throughout the Northern Rockies before it is too late.