Last week, I stopped by a coffee bar near my house. I’ve become friends with the barista, Stefano. As Stefano prepared my macchiato lungo, he said he had some sad news. His father, who had been ill for some time, had died. The funeral was canceled because of the restrictions imposed on the region.
Stefano placed my coffee on the counter. Normally, in an Italian coffee shop, you stand at the bar and drink the tiny cup of espresso. I took a few sips as we continued talking. A guy with his phone to his ear, apparently a co-worker, stepped over and rapped sharply on the bar. I’d violated a rule. All customers, per the decree, are to sit at tables. This is part of the mandate that people are to maintain a one-meter distance from each other. Stefano said that if a policeman drove by and saw me drinking coffee at the counter, he could be fined several thousand euros. He also reported that city officials had been driving past with bullhorns, urging everybody to stay inside. As I stood to leave, he said, “The problem is in our minds. These restrictions are terrible.”
After coffee, I stopped by the doctor’s office to get a prescription. The doctor emerged wearing a large blue surgical mask. At the farmacia, the pharmacists were also wearing masks.
Around town, most businesses are closed unless they sell food and necessary supplies. All events and gatherings, including weddings, funerals, and outdoor sporting events, are canceled. Dance studios, cinemas, gyms, galleries, all schools, libraries—closed.
Consequences from the quarantine, however, are showing up. Nearly everyone we’ve talked to has canceled trips—bad news for the travel industry. Italy could very well be on the verge of a deep recession — with ripples to many other countries.
A few days ago, the quarantine was extended to the entire country. When leaving the house, we are now supposed to have what's basically a hall pass called an autocertificazione per gli spostamenti. It’s a form stating the nature of your travel. The police are reportedly can ask you to produce the document and they can impose hefty fines.
The psychological effect is disturbing. Because I do not know anybody who has the virus, nor have I heard of anybody who knows directly of a case, there’s a disconnect. It is difficult to tell if this is a real emergency or not. It feels very much that most of the measures in place are rather ridiculous.
At times like this, what we need more than anything are calm, rational, and trustworthy public officials on whom we can rely for guidance. Public officials and the news industry have too often squandered their believability through innumerable instances of lies, spin, shallow thinking, lack of transparency, and corruption. This has created fertile ground for sinister undercurrents of suspicion. Perhaps this is a drill to get the public used to obeying orders — a pilot test of large-scale social control using a virus for cover. Or maybe this is an actual emergency whose source is a mystery. Perhaps the draconian measures in Italy are, in fact, heroic.
Regardless, I’m thankful that I am safe and living in a healthy environment. My heart goes out to those who are losing their livelihood and to those who have become seriously ill. However uncomfortable, living on lockdown — by contrast — is totally bearable.