Anna Guida

Families and individuals are able to be healthier when they live in affordable homes, and mental health is no exception. However, more Idaho families are struggling to find affordable places to live due to rapidly increasing rental prices outpacing wage growth combined with a statewide shortage of affordable homes.

According to the Point-in-Time Count Report released by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, on any given day in 2020, 647 Idahoans in Ada County experienced homelessness, and three times that number of Idahoans experienced homelessness throughout the rest of the state. Further, one in four Idahoans experiencing homelessness in 2020 experienced homelessness for the first time. These trends demonstrate the need for housing support and services as more Idahoans are unable to afford a home.

Anna Guida, MPA, serves as the program manager at Empower Idaho. Guida attended Boise State University earning a BS in Social Sciences with an anthropology and sociology focus. 

