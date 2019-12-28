As the saying goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but for those suffering from addiction, as well as for those trying to stay sober and fend off a relapse, the holidays can be challenging. People often turn to alcohol or other substances to dull the pain of haunting holiday memories, dysfunctional family dynamics, gift giving stress, and even awkward holiday office parties. Depression and substance abuse soar during such times of elevated stress.
But the holidays aren’t the only source of heightened stress. The death of a loved one, loss of a job, or other adverse life events can trigger addictive behavior. Recognizing the sources of this stress and developing strong coping skills helps those in recovery, and their families, get through the tough times.
It’s important to understand sobriety is a long-term process rather than a single decision to stop drinking or doing drugs. As such, a significant percentage of people working on their long-term recovery will, at some point, suffer a relapse. This should never be viewed as failure. A relapse can be days, weeks, or months in the making. In the lead-up to an actual relapse, one may experience an emotional relapse of sorts, characterized by increased anxiety, anger, mood swings, and often isolation.
It’s during an emotional relapse that self-care and the support of others can become the best antidote to countering a relapse spiral. Diet, sleep, exercise, and finding time for relaxation and perhaps meditation are critical. If you’re mentally, emotionally, or spiritually drained, you’re more inclined to want to escape, which can lead to thoughts of using again. Such feelings can also lead to isolating yourself. And yet, these are the times when it is critical to talk things out — perhaps with someone also in recovery.
Opening up to others instead going it alone allows you to find strength and consolation in the support and understanding of others. Loneliness is a defining characteristic of addiction but recovery and sobriety are usually best supported by a social network, such as a 12-step program like Alcoholics Anonymous. Data from at least one NIH study suggests that a network of people supporting sobriety increases the likelihood of remaining clean and sober years later. In fact, such social connections and the accompanying sense of belonging provide a recovering addict with avenues for directly helping others. Here again, NIH research finds that helping others in their recovery improves sobriety outcomes and helps to decrease social anxiety.
Another perhaps obvious but important suggestion for maintaining sobriety during trying times is to avoid temptation. Many people in recovery find themselves wanting to prove that they can be around drug or alcohol consumption and not return to use. It’s best to avoid places, people, and situations that can be emotional triggers or present temptations. It can be helpful to bring along a sober friend as a plus-one to a holiday party or family event.
Finally, a proactive relapse prevention plan is always advisable, particularly when triggers are omnipresent. Such a plan is sometimes developed during addiction rehabilitation, with the help
of an addiction expert or counselor. Part of the planning involves identifying and anticipating your triggers, as they are different for everyone. You also make a plan to avoid the people, places, and other triggers that might induce a return to substance abuse. And in eliminating certain past behaviors and activities from your life, you’ll want to plan to fill the void with healthier alternatives that you’re likely to enjoy and thus stick with.