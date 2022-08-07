Kylie Cooper

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A couple sits in front me, staring intently while I tell them the worst news of their lives. They try to hold it together as I explain a pregnancy complication they have never heard of but will change their lives forever.

At the end of the conversation, I make sure they know that what is happening is not their fault; sometimes complications arise. I tell them I’m sorry that they have found themselves in this gut-wrenching position and that they are not alone.

Kylie Cooper, MD is a maternal-fetal medicine physician in Boise. She is the vice chair of the Idaho section for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments