Jessie Duvall is a pediatrician. Andrea Christopher is an internal medicine physician. Caroline Beyer is a doctor working in family medicine. Sara Swoboda is a pediatrician. Alicia Carrasco is a doctor. Brittany Blockman is a pediatrician. Jessica Maddox is a pediatrician. Gabrielle Davis is a respiratory therapist/counselor. Lonnie Shumsky is a doctor working in internal medicine. Maritza Lorenzana is a clinical social worker. Kelly Stanley is a family medicine chief resident. Sarah Staller is a doctor working in family medicine for Terry Reilly Health Services. Jessica Evert is a doctor working in hospital medicine/family medicine for Child Family Health International. Stephanie Long is a family medicine doctor for Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands. Sarah Gerrish is a doctor working in family medicine. Vishnu Iyer is a third-year medical student at the University of Washington.