In 2019, I picked up a flier from Western Idaho Community Action Partnership (WICAP) Head Start at the laundromat and followed the directions to enroll my 4-year-old daughter. Little did I know how dramatically this small action would impact my life and the lives of my children. It’s time for the Idaho Legislature to approve funding that will allow Head Start to serve more Idaho families.
I knew the benefits of early childhood education and was glad when first Kayani then Hopey were accepted into the Emmett Head Start. What I didn’t know was that Head Start focused on more than children. It took a whole family approach. Trauma I had experienced caused severe anxiety that left me isolated and timid. My traumatic experiences also affected my parenting. I wanted better for my children, but I was unsure of myself and how to create change. Head Start has been the change.
Head Start prepared Kayani for kindergarten where she’s thriving. My younger daughter Hopey only spoke about 20 words when she was 2, and early intervention from the Early Head Start staff made a profound difference. Hopey became engaged in learning and her vocabulary quickly grew to over 100 words.
Kayani and Hopey are just two of the thousands of children WICAP Head Start has helped. Established in 1966 they operate 10 centers in six counties.
The staff encouraged me to start volunteering at school. I overcame my fear and started learning about early childhood development. I learned to be the parent my children needed me to be. I decided to take advantage of the many opportunities Head Start provided.
My low self-esteem melted away as I was elected to numerous positions including chairperson of the WICAP Head Start Policy Council, and, recently, as the vicechair of the Idaho Head Start Association Board. I continue to add marketable skills to my resume. The negative mindset that once consumed me has been replaced with positive beliefs and self-confidence. My fear about the future is gone and excitement for life’s possibilities shines bright. I found purpose.
Head Start has changed my life, and I know it can impact other families as well. On behalf of those families I urge the Idaho Legislature to approve Gov. Brad Little’s request to allocate $3 million of federal funds to allow WICAP and other Idaho Head Start programs to serve more families.
Karey Perkins Robles is a wife and mother of four girls and lives in Emmett. She serves as chair of the WICAP Head Start Policy Council, vice chair of the Idaho Head Start association board, and as a member of the Thriving Families Safer Children Coalition.