Saturday marked the effective date of Boise's new mask requirement.
As the son of a local lung doctor, I know the importance of wearing masks in close proximity to non-household-members. While public mask-wearing has only become a legal requirement in Boise recently, it's been an apparent moral imperative for a while.
Government has the duty, when appropriate, to act in the public interest. Requiring masks in some situations is consistent with this duty. But in doing so, the government must play by the rules.
It was inappropriate for the City Council to delegate to the Mayor the ability to enact criminal prohibitions with limited notice. Even if the Council felt that an emergency required dispensing with three readings of a proposed ordinance, this would be better than granting the Mayor such authority.
The text makes clear the reluctance of the Mayor to enforce it. Section 2, entitled "Penalty and Enforcement," is the result of some serious word-smithing.
First, we are "urged to voluntarily comply." There is nothing voluntary for someone who acquiesces under threat of 6 months in jail. Again, I believe all people should wear masks in most places. The government can require mask-wearing in a meaningful and consistent way without cutting corners. Boise's current scheme isn't it.
Second, we are promised education efforts to achieve compliance. But "make efforts" implies that such attempts will amount to little more than an empty gesture.
The third sentence in Section 2, making violation a misdemeanor, is the only one that was necessary. It undercuts the frame that the first two offer. And together, the three sentences demonstrate that the Mayor's office wants to scare people with the threat of a sanction it hopes not to enforce.
This is also clear when examining Section 1(b)(ii), an exemption from the mask requirement for those who cannot “medically tolerate” it. This exemption, by not requiring any supporting documentation, is an exception that swallows the rule. This makes it unenforceable against those determined to violate it in bad faith.
So who is likely to get prosecuted for violation?
There will be those who are acting in bad faith or want to raise a legal challenge. I have little regard for those endangering others. Those wishing to raise a legal challenge should to do so in a socially-distant manner that protects themselves and police officers.
Second, will be those who are ignorant of the requirement or exceptions. If the City makes more than "efforts" at education then this second group may be small. However, meaningful education would be open about the exceptions rather than try to minimize the enormous hole in the Order.
Boise could enact a mask ordinance. If so, it should be enacted by the City Council after public comment. It should be an infraction, not a misdemeanor.
Refusal to wear a mask should not result in arrest or incarceration. Congregate living environments like jails are dangerous during a pandemic. While there may be some sick sense of poetic justice in taking those who risk others' health and having the government risk their health, it is vindictive and inconsistent with justice.
Because there is no realistic possibility of anyone being thrown in jail, why authorize a sentence that has the added effect of forcing Ada County taxpayers (not all of whom are the Mayor's constituents) to subsidize the defense against an injustice?
This Order reads as a half-measure attempting to demonstrate commitment to virtues like community safety while being unwilling to grapple with hard questions about achieving a high rate of mask-wearing consistent with individual freedom.
I know that Boise can do better.