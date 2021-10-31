The foundation of a strong, free country is an informed citizen who votes. Voting is a time-honored cherished tradition that many have fought for and died to defend and preserve for future generations. Voting ensures that the people receive an equal and fair opportunity to elect who makes decisions for their country, their state, and their communities. This only works, however, if people vote.
My first vote was in 1980 and it was a memorable one. Ronald Reagan for President and Steve Symms for United States Senator. That important election set America on the path of prosperity that we still enjoy today. I have cast many votes since then, some were more impactful than others but all of them were important.
Over the next 12 months, we will have three of the most important elections in over a generation. It starts just days from now when Idahoans will go to the polls to elect mayors, city council members, and schools board trustees. Just six short months later, in May 2022, Republicans will hold a historic primary election that will determine the future of the party. And finally, in November 2022, Idaho Republicans will join the rest of the country in winning back control of the United States House and Senate.
We will have plenty of time to discuss and debate the elections happening in 2022, so today I want to focus on the critically important local elections happening this Tuesday.
Folks, it’s crucial for every voter to understand the importance of local elections. These local elections have real consequences. And having a 15-20% voter turnout for these critical elections is just not acceptable.
Why? Because most Americans have more daily contact with their local governments than with their state and federal government. Police departments, fire departments, libraries, roads, and infrastructure all fall under the oversight of local governments.
The school board is the link between the classroom and the community. They decide how and what students learn by setting policies, choosing curricula, selecting textbooks, and determining budgets. Voting for school board members affects funding for programs like arts, music, and sports. School board members hire or fire school principals and set guidelines for teachers. It’s not an overstatement to say that the decisions made by these trustees will affect the future of our state. As a recent Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party put it, “I would rather have a thousand school-board members than one president and no school board members.”
And let’s not forget, local governments spend money and lots of it! Many Idahoans have expressed their disgust with the reckless spending policies being proposed by the current Democrat-controlled Congress in Washington D.C., but few voters are aware of the scope of spending happening right now in their own backyards. For example, taken as a whole, local governments in the United States control over $2 trillion worth of spending every year, which is almost equivalent to the size of the infrastructure bill being debated on the floor of Congress today!
We can no longer afford to allow apathy and low turnout to define our local elections.
Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints once said, “We must make our influence felt by our vote, our letters, and our advice. We must be wisely informed and let others know how we feel. We must take part in local precinct meetings and select delegates who will truly represent our feelings.”
Make your voice heard! Get out and vote!