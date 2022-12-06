Fred Coriell

Fred Coriell

When discussing mining on federal land under the 1872 Mining Law, the notion of “rights” often flies around the conversation like a midsummer’s eve mosquito party waiting for a good swat. The Stibnite Gold Project Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement is no exception.

Right out of the gate, the Forest Service qualifies its entire analysis of the proposed mine by “assuming” Perpetua Resources has the right to conduct mining activities on National Forest lands. This assumption is erroneous because the right to mine on federal land exists only on valid mining claims.

Mr. Coriell is a Board Member of Save the South Fork Salmon, a Valley County, Idaho-based non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the ecological, cultural, and economic resources of the South Fork of the Salmon River watershed for the well-being of the people that depend on them for generations to come.

