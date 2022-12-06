When discussing mining on federal land under the 1872 Mining Law, the notion of “rights” often flies around the conversation like a midsummer’s eve mosquito party waiting for a good swat. The Stibnite Gold Project Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement is no exception.
Right out of the gate, the Forest Service qualifies its entire analysis of the proposed mine by “assuming” Perpetua Resources has the right to conduct mining activities on National Forest lands. This assumption is erroneous because the right to mine on federal land exists only on valid mining claims.
Under the 1872 Mining Law, a mining claim is valid if discovery of a valuable mineral deposit occurs within the boundaries of the claim. As Perpetua plans to bury a good number of its mining claims with 100 million tons of mine waste, 100 feet deep, even Mark Twain — who once noted that a gold mine is a hole in the ground with a liar standing next to it — would be hard pressed to believe that valuable minerals exist beneath those mining claims.
Recognizing the predicament, Perpetua forfeited these mining claims on Sept. 1, 2022, and is seeking to acquire what are known as mill site claims. But unlike mining claims, mill sites must not contain valuable minerals. Since Perpetua’s new mill sites used to be old mining claims, the mill sites might contain valuable minerals, making them invalid, or they might not, which would make them valid. The point is nobody knows because nobody has ever checked.
Now, it is fair to assume the Forest Service inquires whether a miner has valid claims before engaging in a massive, multi-year environmental analysis like the one that is ongoing for the Stibnite Gold Project. But it does not. Why? Because the Forest Service’s policy towards miners and their mining claims has always been don’t ask, don’t tell.
But policy is not the law, it’s just vibes. And the Forest Service’s vibes often come from lobbyists in Washington D.C. like Cassidy & Associates and Jim Massie & Partners, both of whom Perpetua has paid handsomely in recent years. Indeed, just this past May, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Forest Service’s policy to allow permanent occupancy of mining claims on the mere assumption that the claims were valid violates the 1872 Mining Law.
Like all rights in American society, rights under the 1872 Mining Law are not absolute and must be exercised lawfully. Oliver Wendell Holmes said it best: The right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose. Well, maybe not for mosquitos, but it certainly holds true for miners. Before the Forest Service permits Perpetua to get into the ring and punch out the South Fork of the Salmon River watershed for the next twenty years, it should follow the law, not the vibes, and determine in the first instance whether Perpetua even has the right to mine.
Mr. Coriell is a Board Member of Save the South Fork Salmon, a Valley County, Idaho-based non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the ecological, cultural, and economic resources of the South Fork of the Salmon River watershed for the well-being of the people that depend on them for generations to come.