The Legislature is reconsidering giving a $6 million federal grant to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IDAEYC), a radical group trafficking divisive theories into homes, communities and schools.
The grant enables IDAEYC to enhance strategic partnerships to program wokeism into children.
First, the IDAEYC will partner with the Early Learning Institute (ELI) to provide training, resources, and materials to childcare programs and families. ELI promotes anti-bias curriculum, an idea the IDAEYC’s parent group the National AEYC (NAEYC) developed. Anti-bias education peddles the narrative that America is systemically and irredeemably racist and sexist; that white children, especially boys, are complicit in that racism and sexism; and educators must discriminate in treatment of students based on race and sex. The ELI believes babies are racists. One flyer explains, “By 6 months...babies are noticing racial differences; by age 4, children...show signs of racial bias.” As a remedy, white parents must “be honest” with babies about “bigotry and oppression.”
The claim “babies are racist” comes from the idea of implicit bias, a repeatedly debunked pseudoscience claiming to be capable of predicting behavior.
Next, IDAEYC will work with Idaho STEM Action Center and Boise State University (BSU), to bring instructional practices to education programs, families, and librarians. Idaho STEM and BSU align everything they do, including “curriculum, teaching, and relationships with families,” with NAEYC’s standards. For example, the groups emphasize “Culturally Responsive” learning. Culturally Responsive or Anti-Racism education comes from the idea that racism is a white problem. White people convinced they are innocent of racism need “Culturally Responsive” education to discount any views a white person expresses that do not make race and racism a central feature of their analysis of society. The NAEYC and ELI demand replacing math lessons with Culturally Responsive sessions.
Finally, the IDAEYC will partner with the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) to “provide resources, information, and training for parents and librarians including … books.” The ICfL was recently given a “welcoming libraries grant” to increase “equity, diversity and inclusion” in libraries. This sounds friendly, until realizing these funds are used to replace classic literature with social justice children’s books. ICfL provides a “Guide for Selecting Anti-Bias Children’s Books” by Louise Derman Sparks of Social Justice Books claming children need exposure to books normalizing homosexuality and transgenderism. Libraries must undergo “diversity audits” to ensure they have “enough” social justice books, says ICfL. For example, classics like “The Little House on the Prairie’’ by Laura Ingels Wilder must be replaced with “The Birchbark House” by Louise Erdich because it’s written from a Native American, as opposed to a white, perspective.
It’s no coincidence the IDAEYC will partner with groups propagandizing the next generation with the false ideology of social justice supported by the NAEYC.
Many parents believe it’s necessary for children to learn about racism and sexism. We trust educators to communicate truth to kids so we can build a stronger society. This well-intentioned view misunderstands the goals of woke educators, who desire to make children grow up not to think critically, but to think only in terms of social justice ideology.
Parents want their child to learn mathematics; Woke educators teach kids how math maintains racial oppression.
The ultimate purpose of this divisive ideology is to rot a civilization from within. And it uses racism and sexism to do it. In the next vote, citizens will find out which lawmakers care to stop this unmitigated disaster.