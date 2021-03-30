Estimates from the Canyon County Clerk’s office are that your taxes will go up this year roughly $1,000. This coming tax year, which is slightly behind the increase, expected in ada county.
However, Meridian’s elected representative Steve Harris will not allow a finished bill, designed to stop this, to be heard by his committee. His action will continue to benefit commercial and agriculture interests, while continuing to raise your homeowner’s property taxes. His present bill HO332, which was referenced in the Idaho Press on March 17, is explained below. If you are a homeowner it will be to your benefit to email him at sharris@house.idaho.gov or call him at the statehouse (208) 332-1043.
His recent bill does nothing for homeowners and endangers retired individuals regarding their ongoing increases to their property tax burden. The bill also ignores the Biden restrictions placed on the distribution and the state’s use of the latest $1.9 trillion COVID-‘9 relief bill. Unfortunately, it could cause the state to lose an amount equal to the proposed cuts caused by house bill 332. Idaho’s portion of the covid bill’s relief package for is estimated at $1.2 billion and a violation of use in lowering taxes could cause the state to lose $389 million of that amount. HO332 includes a one-time rebate of $50 per person for those who filed in 2019 and will be paid with sales tax revenue which they are sequestering to pay for this latest corporate tax relief. HO332 lowers the tax rate, which enriches the workers, businesses, industrial and commercial entities, but does nothing to stop the ongoing property tax shift to residential property which will more than wipe out the tax deduction for those families that qualify to receive the income tax cut benefit. All in all, this bill will lower the Idaho income tax rate by 6.12%, however, the shift of commercial and agriculture property tax to residential homeowners will not only raise residential property tax, by roughly $1,000, but it will also cause an increase in rent. Landlords will raise rent to cover the cost of this tax shift. In Canyon County this year, tax burden shift is estimated to be 3% +- more. with the 6.12% decrease in corporate income taxes corporations will receive a combined total 9.12% reduction in taxes.
What is the combined effect of the legislative bills this session? The average family income in idaho is $73,810. The present state tax rate is 6.925%. This bill drops the rate to 6.5% which is a 6.12% reduction in the total tax. For fairness in calculation, it is assumed that the entire income of the average household is taxed. The average families idaho state tax would be $5,111.34. The 6.12% income tax reduction benefit would equal $312.81. Their final tax, $4,798.53. adding the $50. rebate for each household member, wherein the average home in canyon county contains 2.95 persons, the one-time $50. rebate would equal $135. The benefit of this bill to the average family would be an addition to that family’s income of $447.81.
However, the absolute rejection by this 2021 legislature to correct and remove the cap on the homeowner’s exemption will cost the average family in canyon county $1,000 more in property tax this year. Net family loss caused by your activities is $552.19 per family. Legislators: ask yourselves, who do you represent?