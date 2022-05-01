State candidates in this red state are likely to win in the May Primary. Unfortunately, during the past three sessions of the Legislature, property tax has been the top interest of Idaho’s electorate.
Even though we are a red state, no beneficial property tax legislation was allowed to be heard. There are three main culprits who have blocked bills aimed to correct the shift of agriculture and commercial property taxes onto the homeowners. Sen. Jim Rice has presented complex bills, with unintended consequences, which would have raised the property taxes of homeowners. The Concerned Citizens of Canyon County lobbied the Senate and House to stop those bills. We were informed during this last session that the reason no bills on property taxes were presented was because they were blocked by Speaker Scott Bedke, who is now running for lieutenant governor.
During the 2021 session, Rep. Bruce Skaug, along with 44 co-sponsors, presented a bill that would have solved the property tax problem by indexing the homeowner’s exemption. Representative Skaug’s bill was put in the drawer of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Steve Harris. Additionally, under the direction of Bedke and Moyle, the bill was never printed or allowed to be heard. Instead, during the last three days of the session, rules were suspended, and Moyle forced bill H389 to approval. Bill H389 actually increased taxes in Canyon County by $2 million. If cities and the county had not used federal money from the CARES Act, property taxes would have gone up dramatically.
Unfortunately, in this case money speaks. Both Rice and Moyle are listening to big money donors, not the citizens they represent. During 2020, Senator Rice received campaign donations of $47,125.00, of which $3,900.00 came from individuals. In 2020 Moyle received $46,029.27 in campaign contributions with $1,285.00 coming from voters; the rest of the money came from business and industry. His present donation fund from business is $99,650.00. If they stay in power, your property taxes will continue to increase.
In Canyon County, two commissioners, Keri Smith, and Pam White, are up for reelection. The current commissioners have failed to establish development impact fees for jails. If these impact fees would have been established over the last three years, the new construction would have contributed nearly $5 million to a new jail fund. Since impact fees aren’t in place, taxpayers will bear these costs, once again. Every day that the commissioners fail to enact impact fees, future costs continue to be shifted to the taxpayers. Furthermore, they have failed to develop impact fees for public safety and parks. Ultimately, growth in Canyon County is not paying for itself.
They have neglected to develop a Capital Plan that would prioritize needed capital projects. For the past 12 years they have failed to develop a design and funding plan for sorely needed jail facilities that could garner voter approval through four failed bond referendums. Additionally, they have consistently failed to solicit or consider citizen input on a variety of critical issues.
The system they use for salary administration is deeply flawed and reflects the absence of an HR director, which they are unable to retain. They fail to function as an executive body and have allowed other county officials to exert too much influence. As a result, too many critical initiatives progress at a glacial pace. It is time to take the emotional dysfunction out of the county and replace our representation with common sense. and qualified candidates like Zach Brooks and Greenleaf’s Mayor Brad Holton.