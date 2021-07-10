Beyond just celebrating our freedoms on holidays, we should all ask ourselves “how can I protect these freedoms and ensure liberty for the next generation?” The answer is: we must be involved!
We are blessed with a political system by and for the people. It only works when the people engage! Whether you’ve lived in Idaho for 60 years or moved here six months ago, you can easily become involved to support the values, principles, and freedoms that as Idahoans we enjoy.
Here in Idaho, we have remarkable access to our elected officials and a political process that is easy for anyone to join. Idaho has a citizen Legislature. We do not have a year-round legislative session, so upon adjournment, legislators return to the communities they serve. I encourage you to contact them, ask how you can become involved in supporting elected officials, candidates, or others who defend your values.
There are also many grassroots opportunities in your local communities. The best leadership is local leadership, and Idaho has a strong network of local leaders. Each county has a Republican Central Committee that organizes, campaigns, and elects Republican candidates. Each central committee is comprised of precinct committee people, who are elected during primary elections every two years. Each voting precinct has a committee person (these are your neighbors!), so contact your local precinct committeeman and ask how you can become involved. Its easy. You can visit idgop.org/county-parties for contacts in your community.
Folks, I understand it’s summertime, and there are few things better than enjoying Idaho summers, but please hear me out. If you want to protect our freedoms, the time to engage is now! We cannot wait another year, another month, or another week. Every action, big or small, is appreciated, and it’s needed to defend our liberties and our way of life.
I personally know how important an organized and strong grassroots approach can be. I won a statewide election by less than one vote per precinct. Believe me, I know that every vote counts, and every effort is needed to win. How you engage is not important. What is important is that you do engage and the time to engage is right now.
We enjoy countless freedoms in America (and in Idaho), and it is our duty to protect those freedoms and make our voices heard. In Idaho we have a lot to boast about. While many states’ economies are struggling and raising taxes, Idaho has an $800 million surplus and has implemented historic tax cuts not tax increases. Additionally our unemployment is lower now than before the pandemic.
For those new to Idaho — these successes are not a “happy accident”. This is the results of years of strong Republican leadership. With your help, we can keep Idaho the gem that it is, not just for this generation but for the next generation as well.
The words of President Reagan can still guide us today — “liberty is never more than one generation from extinction”, so let’s guarantee that it doesn’t end with ours. The time to engage is now, with your help we can keep Idaho prosperous and free.