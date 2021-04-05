I voted yes on HB 226, the early childhood grant, and when the bill returns to the floor, I will vote yes again. There are several misconceptions that should be addressed, particularly as it pertains to the idea that the grant will allow inculcating social justice activism and Critical Race Theory.
● HB 226 is the second of two grants voted for by Senator Crapo and Senator Risch under the Trump Administration to provide a local solution to address the needs of children in our communities, particularly those who have been exposed to adverse childhood experiences (physical, emotional, sexual abuse, emotional or physical neglect, or Household Dysfunction such as mental illness, mother treated violently, divorce, incarcerated relative, or substance abuse). It is a local solution to local issues, developed by local people and local entities already in existence.
● The grant is overseen by the State Board of Education.
● Both grants were written and will be administered by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IAEYC), so the IAEYC does receive a portion of both grants, but the majority of both grants are disbursed to the local collaboratives and all expenditures must be accurately reported and can be found on the IAEYC website. IAEYC cannot and will not provide curriculum, books, information to local collaboratives, nor did they ask for or have a say in the planning or implementation of the local collaborative.
● IAEYC does not partner with The Early Learning Institute. IAEYC offered parents a series of webinars on literacy and developmental milestones under the name of Early Childhood Academy, but recently renamed the webinars Early Learning Institute. None of these webinars teach Social Justice Activism or Critical Race Theory. The webinars are focused on helping parents know how to best help their children be successful in school.
● In Canyon County, our local collaborative is 2CKidsSucceed. It is composed of the following community members/entities: City of Caldwell, City of Nampa (Mayor Garret Nancolas and Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa City Councilwoman Jean Mutchie), Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Taylor, Canyon County Judge Gene Petty, West Valley Medical Center and other local health care providers, Dr. Thomas Patterson, Rep. Rick Youngblood, Sen. Abby Lee, Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, The College of Idaho, Mentoring Network, Breaking Chains Academy of Development, Nampa Boys and Girls Club, Idaho Youth Ranch, Caldwell, Nampa, and Notus school districts — all local people who have lived and worked in Canyon County for years and understand and promote healthy families and faith-based values.
● I have found no evidence of any Social Justice Activism or Critical Race Theory being inculcated in the 2C collaborative.
● We can invest in children early and give them their best chance to succeed academically and become productive, healthy citizens or we will continue to invest in treating chronic illness, mental illness, and behaviors that often set children up for entry into the juvenile justice system and the adult legal system.
● This federal grant will not result in ongoing Idaho taxpayer expense. It is a way to help local entities collaborate so that they can best meet the needs of children in their communities. These groups will continue to be self-sustaining. It is the “government” closest to the people.
There is no evidence of IAYEC exercising control over the planning or implementation of 2CKidsSucceed and no evidence of IAYEC promoting the values evident by National AYEC to 2CKidsSucceed. Giving our local people a way to develop community partnerships to meet the specific needs of children in a sustainable way makes sense. Deciding that there is something evil or not in keeping with Idaho values without basis does not make sense.